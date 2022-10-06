The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.

OPEN MIC: Tonight, Oct. 6, the Cellar Door along with Whizzbang is hosting Open Door — A Monthly Open Mic event from 8:30 to 11 p.m., with signup at 8 p.m. The Cellar Door is located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington. Musicians and bands are asked to bring their instruments only as a PA will be provided.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you