Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
OPEN MIC: Tonight, Oct. 6, the Cellar Door along with Whizzbang is hosting Open Door — A Monthly Open Mic event from 8:30 to 11 p.m., with signup at 8 p.m. The Cellar Door is located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington. Musicians and bands are asked to bring their instruments only as a PA will be provided.
LAUGHS AT TAPS: This evening, Oct. 6, will also find comedian Keith Terry performing at the Taps at Heritage at 8 p.m. The venue is located at 210 11th St., Suite 9, in Huntington and tickets are $15.
TRITT, JANSON, WAR HIPPIES: On Friday, Oct. 7, country music stars Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, along with opening act the War Hippies, will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington at 7:30 p.m.
The venue is cashless when it comes to concessions, and a clear-bag policy will be in effect. More information on tickets can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
MARSHALL THEATRE: The Marshall School of Theatre is presenting the dramatic yet comedic play “She Kills Monsters” nightly starting this evening, Oct. 6, and running nightly through Saturday, Oct. 8. Written by Qui Nguyen, this action-packed production featuring larger-than-life puppet beasts is described as “a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within all of us.” Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for seniors 60 and older and Marshall employees; and free for Marshall students with valid ID. Tickets are available at 304-696-ARTS. The show will happen each evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Marshall University off of 17th Street between 5th and 6th avenues.
SIPTACULAR: The Sip Downtown Brasserie venue in Huntington is hosting its 5th annual Siptacular Wine Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. General-admission ticketholders will experience unlimited samples of a wide array of wines, live music and vendors for $50; $115 VIP ticketholders will enjoy reserved seating, samples of many high-end wines especially chosen for the event, complimentary hors d’oeuvres as well as the live music and vendors. More information can be found at siptacularwinefestival.com.
PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: The annual West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will take place at Pumpkin Park in Milton beginning today, Oct. 6, and lasting through Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are just $5 for today and Friday and $10 for Saturday and Sunday. The events featured will include a parade and pageant, the largest pumpkins grown this year, performances by the Dino Roar Show, Mr. Science, the Wild World of Animals and much more including kid’s activities, arts and crafts vendors of all kinds and live music by multiple bands every day. More information can be found at https://wvpumpkinpark.com/.
MATILDA: The First Stage Theatre Company is presenting a special production of the Tony Award-winning play Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical.” The musical has been described as “the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.”
The show, directed by Amy Browning, and produced by Jeanette Bailey with musical direction by John Campbell, will be presented at Huntington High School, located at 1 Highlander Way, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and younger. To reserve tickets, call 304-416-KIDS (304-416-5437).
HAUNTED MAJESTIC: As October continues with Halloween on the horizon, it’s time for some fun at the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. The boat is parked at Majestic Landing, located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. 2 five miles north of Huntington.
This family friendly venue will host everything from the Haunted House to magic shows, special guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kid’s monster face painting and after-hours paranormal tours.
The Haunted Majestic will be open from 7 until 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. The paranormal tours begin a half hour after closing.
The venue will also be open on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. More information on tickets can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
BLUE HIGHWAY FEST: For you bluegrass music lovers out there, the first-ever Blue Highway Fest will take place today through Saturday, Oct. 8, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia — which is a straight shot down U.S. 23 from the Tri-State.
The festival is hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association (I.B.M.A.) Award-wining band Blue Highway and the lineup will feature guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel, Tim Stafford and Thom Jutz and more today; the Sam Bush Band, newly crowned I.B.M.A. Mandolin Player of the Year Award winner Sierra Hull, The Travelin’ McCourys, Darrell Scott, the Dan Tyminski Band, Scythian, Ralph Stanley II and more on Friday; and I.B.M.A. Hall of Famer Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers along with the multiple I.B.M.A. Award-winning groups Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester, Balsam Range, the Seldom Scene and more on Saturday. Information on tickets and directions can be found at bluehighwayfest.com.
PIG PARTY: The Red Tail Barn special events venue is hosting the Appalachian Brothers Band Pig Party from 1 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 8. To go along with great food and ambiance, the music lineup will feature the Southern Bones Band at 1 p.m., Amanda Gail at 2:45 p.m., Brad Scarberry and Levi Fraley at 4:30 p.m., and the Appalachian Brothers performing at 6 p.m.
The event is free with donations accepted at the door, and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and coolers. The venue is located at 6815 Co Rd 19/3, Huntington. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/RedTailBarn.
SQUARE DANCE: On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Huntington Old-Time Dance and Music organization is hosting an open, all-ages square dance at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St. in Huntington.
Caller Joe Burdock along with the band The Modock Rounders will be driving the square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Suggested donations will be $7 for adults and $5 for college and high school students, with kids 12 and younger getting in free. Newbies will not need a partner or know how to square dance as they will teach you there. For further information, call or text Dennis Bills at 304-412-4889.
GOSPEL TOUR: At the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the gospel music Friends and Memories Tour will be onstage tonight, Thursday, Oct. 6, featuring music by Karen Peck and New River, The Perrys and The Kingsmen. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host Blanco Brown at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. King Callaway and Draven Riffe will also be on the bill.
Saturday evening, Oct. 8, finds The Loud kicking up a Y2K Dance Party beginning at 10 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.