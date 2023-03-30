HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT: The Foundry Theater is hosting another ambitious concert by our Huntington Symphony Orchestra this weekend. On Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., the HSO will perform a show dedicated to the theme of Huntington being a river city, forever linked to the mighty Ohio River. As a result, the Symphony has culled the world of classical music and the American Songbook to find river-themed music from American composers ranging from Jerome Kern and Aaron Copland and Ferde Grofe’ to the older legacy composers from Europe including Handel, Strauss and Mussorgsky. They will also perform the works of contemporary composers such as Scott Michal, featuring his “Songs Of The River Suite.” To help make this special concert happen, the HSO is bringing in guest vocalist Eric Brown. Tickets range from $20 to $50, and Marshall students only pay $10. You can buy tickets ahead of time with the Symphony at www.huntingtonsymphony.org or at the office, otherwise tickets will gladly be available on the night of the show. The 800-seat Foundry Theatre is located on the 2nd floor at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington.
LIVE AT BOOTS: On Friday, March 31, the BOOTS, Spirits and Feed venue on 411 9th St. in Huntington will feature the original and classic country music of Joel Lambiotte and Baylor Pyles from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a performance by Brayden Williamson this Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. Still in his late teens, Williamson, born in Logan, West Virginia, is a young bluegrass artist on the rise who will be bringing his band in from his adopted home in Nashville this weekend.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Kentucky-born rock band Black Stone Cherry will bring their southern grooves to the historic Paramount Arts Center on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and the venue is located at 1300 Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
On Saturday, April 1, the Paramount will host a triple bill of legendary gospel music acts including a legendary group that is calling it quits after a half of a century of performances. With its roots traced back to vocals blending with an acoustic guitar around a campfire in the mountains of western North Carolina, the Primitive Quartet just announced that this will be their last tour ever. To help make that point, the group just released its last studio album ever called “Stay Their Arms,” which dropped on March 17. The bill will also feature the group Gold City Quartet and The Inspirations. This special concert will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets range from $20 to $25.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting a multi-media show called “Rodeo Rave” on Friday, March 31, which will feature a night of DJ-driven country music aimed for the dance floor. Tickets are $17 and the dance party starts at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, April 1, The Loud presents “Gimme Gimme Disco,” another multi-media, DJ-driven night of dance floor fun, yet this show will feature the music of ABBA, The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher and more disco hits from the 1970s and 1980s. The dance party begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are $17.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
