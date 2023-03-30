The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT: The Foundry Theater is hosting another ambitious concert by our Huntington Symphony Orchestra this weekend. On Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., the HSO will perform a show dedicated to the theme of Huntington being a river city, forever linked to the mighty Ohio River. As a result, the Symphony has culled the world of classical music and the American Songbook to find river-themed music from American composers ranging from Jerome Kern and Aaron Copland and Ferde Grofe’ to the older legacy composers from Europe including Handel, Strauss and Mussorgsky. They will also perform the works of contemporary composers such as Scott Michal, featuring his “Songs Of The River Suite.” To help make this special concert happen, the HSO is bringing in guest vocalist Eric Brown. Tickets range from $20 to $50, and Marshall students only pay $10. You can buy tickets ahead of time with the Symphony at www.huntingtonsymphony.org or at the office, otherwise tickets will gladly be available on the night of the show. The 800-seat Foundry Theatre is located on the 2nd floor at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington.

