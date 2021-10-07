HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
DANCING DOWN THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD: Studio 301, the dance studio located at 518 3rd Ave. in Chesapeake, Ohio, that was created last year by teenage entrepreneur Mackenzie Buchanan, will present a new show this weekend called “Dancing Through Oz — The Story of The Wizard of Oz.” The first full dance event by the troupe, the show will take place at the auditorium in Huntington City Hall beginning Friday at 7 p.m., on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. The venue is located at 800 5th Ave., and tickets range from $10 to $25. More information can be found at studio301dance.com.
PLENTY OF PUMPKINS: The annual West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Milton this weekend at Pumpkin Park. Featuring four days of activities and fun, with artisans of all stripes exhibiting their talents and wares, and food and live music on hand, there will be much to do. The festival begins Thursday, running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the next three days and then 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $5 to $19. More information can be found at wvpumpkinpark.com.
FLOATING FRIGHTS: The Haunted Majestic ship is now open through Oct. 30. The haunted attraction offers visitors a quarter-mile walk through haunted scenes on an outdoor trail as well as guided tours through two barges formerly used as a military floating hospital. Tickets are $20 per person and $5-per-car parking is available at the next-door Robert Newlon Airport. More information can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
MUSICAL SELECTIONS: On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Mountaineer Opry returns with a show by the Weekend Grass bluegrass band. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is presenting an evening of gospel music Thursday, Oct. 7, as The Hoppers, the Primitive Quartet and the Lore Family take the stage. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $25.
The Paramount will also host a night of 1980s new-wave music with a show by A Flock of Seagulls and Men Without Hats. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and tickets range from $19.99 to $49.99. More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) in Huntington will feature several shows scheduled over the next few days. On Friday, local and regional favorite Sasha Collette and The Magnolias will perform along with Of The Dell beginning at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 9, Jeremy Pinnell will perform at the venue at 10 p.m. Monday will find Blood Lemon and The Shivas playing at 10 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
Music legend Bob Dylan is including Charleston in his upcoming Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, and tickets are now on sale. The concert will take place at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium, and more information on ticket sales can be found at bobdylan.com. Dylan will also perform in Cincinnati on Nov. 9.