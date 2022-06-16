As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation responds, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
PULLMAN SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues tonight, Thursday, June 16, with a live show by the Terry Hall Band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
9th STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns tomorrow, June 17, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature Massing and Jim Polak. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
LAST CHANCE: The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents the live Sondheim play “Into The Woods” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on June 16 and 17.
H.A.R.T.’s NEW SHOW: Beginning on Saturday night, June 18, The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater goes right into their new production of Disney’s “The Descendants — The Musical” for a 10-night run. Geared more for kids and teens as well as adults, the show will begin with a 30-minute mini-play called the “Seussical Kids Show” at 7:30 p.m., with the main presentation of “The Descendants — The Musical” following at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for both productions are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, and a special price of $10 each for groups of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org.
BLUES JAM: On Saturday, June 18, the Huntington Blues Society will host its monthly open jam at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews in downtown Huntington from 7-9 p.m.
FESTIVAL: The city of Ironton is hosting its first Summer Solstice Arts and Music Festival on its riverfront on Saturday, June 18. More information can be found at thirdandcenter.com.
THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a show at 10 p.m. Friday, June 17, by Water Trash along with Randy and Friendly Fire. On Saturday evening, June 18, The Loud will host the Limelight Pride Party featuring performance artist and singer Buni Muni, Zay Lukas, Down In Round Three, drag performances, variety sketches by TV Dinner, art and food vendors and much more. All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
JUNETEENTH: Marshall University will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The event, which will be held under a tent on Harless Field on 5th Avenue between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank, is free and open to the public and will feature food and live music from FourChill.
A Juneteenth Zumba party, sponsored by the Fairfield Community Development Corp., will feature Tim Wilburn, MaRia Hill and other local instructors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center. Admission is $5.
The Race for Equality, in its second year, is set for 8 a.m. June 18, starting at Ritter Park. To register to run/walk, visit TriStateRacer.com/junteenthraceforequality. A Juneteenth celebration also will be held at Ritter Park Shelter No. 2 on Saturday, June 18, from noon until 5 p.m. and will include live entertainment, games, food and retail vendors, and various information booths.
The 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in Charleston, a free event on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, will include three headlining bands: Hi-5, Ruff Endz and Surface. In addition, the event will feature comedian Crystal Powell as the emcee, along with DJ Big L.