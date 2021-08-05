As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation opens up more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CONCERT SERIES: Thursday, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of Souls of the Wounded. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
FAIR TIME: The Wayne County Fair gets rolling at Camden Park this weekend. The annual event, which began in 1893, will feature carnival rides, multiple 4-H animal showings and contests and more. Thursday’s music lineup will feature local bluegrass great Bobby Maynard performing with a student-led band at 5 p.m. followed by a regular Bobby Maynard Band show at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s concert will feature country music singer Walter Debarr at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s lineup will include an Open Mic Competition beginning at noon followed by an oldies show by Rock With Yesteryear at 7 p.m. More information can be found at waynecountyfair-wv.com.
JAZZ: On Friday, Aug. 6, the Paramount Arts Center will continue its Jazz Alley Series with a big show by the New Orleans String Kings featuring John Rankin, Don Vappie and Matt Rhody. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE: Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues Friday, Aug. 6, with a performance by the MFB Band. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues, and beer and food will be available for sale.
WHAT’S UP AT ‘THE LOUD’: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) will feature an album release show by the group Friendly Fire Friday, Aug. 6, with opening act Natural Rat. The show begins at 9 p.m. and is 18 and over with tickets available at the door.
The next night, Saturday, Aug. 7, The Loud brings back the International Bluegrass Music Association award winners Town Mountain for a night of raucous honky-tonk bluegrass music from Asheville, North Carolina. The show begins at 9 p.m., is 18 and over and tickets are $13. More information on all shows can be found at theloudwv.com.
OPRY MUSIC: The folks at the Mountaineer Opry continue their live music series Friday, Aug. 6, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. This week, the featured group will be the Gibson Davis Band featuring Gibson Davis, the teenage bluegrass banjo whiz from Ona who comes from a long line of West Virginia musicians. Joining Gibson will be his father, Chris Davis, and grandfather Danny Davis. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15 for adult, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
GUITAR BAR: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland features live music every weekend.
SOUTHERN ROCK: The time has come for the Spirit of the South Tour which arrives in Ashland Riverfront Park this Saturday, Aug. 7. This will be a big night of live music featuring the best southern rock bands on tour these days, a genre that has always done well here in the Tri-State. Headlining the show will be Blackberry Smoke. The other impressive acts on the bill include the Allman Betts Band, featuring the musically talented sons of three of the original members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group the Allman Brothers Band including Devon Allman (Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr. (Berry Oakley), and an appearance by the original drummer of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe with The Wild Feathers. The show begins at 6 p.m. and will feature three full band sets followed by an all-star jam at the end. Tickets are $39.99 for general admission plus VIP tickets are available as well. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.