HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a return performance this weekend by bluegrass veteran and Southern Ohio radio network owner Joe Mullins and his Radio Ramblers on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. The band’s new album is called “Let Time Ride.” Recently, Mullins’ father Paul “Moon” Mullins was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Fame for his career as a musician and for his years famously hosting his bluegrass radio show in Middletown, Ohio, on WPFB. The elder Mullins grew up in Eastern Kentucky and got his radio start on stations located in Ashland and Grayson.
ALCHEMY AUDITIONS: The Alchemy Theatre will host one day of auditions this Saturday, May 13, for a special upcoming production of the musical play “Bright Star.” The play’s music, book and story were co-developed and co-written by movie star and award-winning musician Steve Martin along with the acclaimed recording artist Edie Brickell. The one-day-only audition on Saturday will happen at 2 p.m. at the Alchemy Theatre’s new home at the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave., Huntington. After the actors and actresses are chosen, rehearsals will begin on the week of May 22 and the performances will happen from July 7 to 16, as a part of the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival. For more information on what two songs will be learned for audition day, and how to audition if you cannot appear in person, go to facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe. Everyone is welcome to try out for the roles.
LIVE AT BOOTS: The band The Rusty Souls will bring their southern-fried blues rock to the BOOTS Spirits and Feed music venue and bar on Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. The club is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
LOCAL FILMS WANTED: Attention local filmmakers! The Foundry Theater is now accepting original films made by local folks for the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival, set for Aug. 18-2. The deadline for submitting films is June 16. The festival is looking for completed projects in multiple categories including feature films 40 minutes or longer, short films 40 minutes or shorter, music videos and student films (which are free for students to submit). All films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/appalachianfilmfestival. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: At the Paramount Arts Center, tonight, Thursday, May 11, hard-rock legends Gov’t Mule will rock the historic venue beginning at 8 p.m. The band features former Allman Brothers Band guitarist and vocalist Warren Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson. The group rolls into town on the heels of the recent release of their new singles “Dreaming Out Loud” and “Same As It Ever Was,” both of which will be on the forthcoming album called “Peace…Like A River.” The songs can be heard on YouTube and other streaming outlets. Tickets range from $45 to $65. The venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
On Saturday, May 13, the blues, funk and pop music great Keb’ Mo’ is performing at The Paramount beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $55. Mo’ is touring behind the release of his latest single called “Take Me Higher.”
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden along with Noche de Verano Sin Ti Presents will co-host the Bad Bunny Dance Party on Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.
On Saturday, May 13, The Loud presents a concert by up-and-coming West Virginia-based musician Logan Halstead. Opening up the 9 p.m. show will be James Merry. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the show. The 19-year-old Halstead has already created a buzz in the music world with the release of his debut album and the single.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
