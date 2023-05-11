The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a return performance this weekend by bluegrass veteran and Southern Ohio radio network owner Joe Mullins and his Radio Ramblers on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. The band’s new album is called “Let Time Ride.” Recently, Mullins’ father Paul “Moon” Mullins was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Fame for his career as a musician and for his years famously hosting his bluegrass radio show in Middletown, Ohio, on WPFB. The elder Mullins grew up in Eastern Kentucky and got his radio start on stations located in Ashland and Grayson.

