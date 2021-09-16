As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
GARY ALLAN: Tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 17, country music fans will want to make their way to the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington for a show by Gary Allan. Touring after the release of his new album “Ruthless,” Allan’s two decade-plus career will culminate in a big show that will feature many of his multiple No. 1 hits and other cuts from his recordings, which have sold seven million copies over the years. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $26 to $99.
POAGE LANDING: This weekend marks the return of Ashland’s Poage Landing Days. Happening on Winchester Avenue between 13th and 18th streets in downtown Ashland, the outdoor festival will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The fun begins at noon on Friday until 10 p.m. that evening and will feature the bands Chain Reaction, The Whipps and Creek Don’t Rise. The kids activity tent will be open until 8 p.m. Saturday finds a full slate of games, live music and children’s activities as well, beginning with a cruise in car show at 10 a.m. followed by the qualifying for the Southern Fried Cone Skateboard Race at 10:30 a.m. The Cincinnati Circus and the Mr. Puppet Show will perform at various times throughout the day as well as a host of live bands playing from noon until closing time at 10 p.m. The Poage Landing Days festival will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with much of the same entertainment. For a full schedule of events, go to poagelandingdays.com.
FOXFIRE FESTIVAL: Tickets are still available for the big two-day outdoor Foxfire Music and Arts Festival happening Sept. 24-25. Taking place along the mighty Ohio River in Ashland Riverfront Park, the first night will feature Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall and five other bands from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, the lineup will include Whisky Myers, John R. Miller, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade and more. Live art demonstrations and many art vendors will also be on hand to show their wares and offer up unique goods for sale. More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
THE LOUD: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a full slate of shows scheduled for the coming week. Tonight, Thursday, Sept. 16, Ward Davis returns to the venue for a show at 8 p.m. On Friday, Justin Wells and Shawn Benfield will perform beginning at 10 p.m. The next show will happen on Monday, Sept. 20, with a concert by Eyehategod at 8 p.m., and the week’s events end on Wednesday, September 22, with a throw down by Nick Perri and the Three’s Company Blues Band at 8:30 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
FALL FEST: This weekend will also feature the 40th annual Barboursville Fall Fest 2021 happening in the downtown area. The free event will feature live music by former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri and Big Planet Soul on Saturday night and Love and Theft with the Jason Mays Band on Friday evening. The festival begins tonight, Thursday, with a parade at 6 p.m. Carnival hours and more information on the car show, petting zoo and pancake breakfast can be found at facebook.com/Bvillefallfest.
UPCOMING: On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Mountain Health Arena will be rockin’ hard with a concert by Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach and Memphis May Fire. With three bands on the bill, the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $65. More information on tickets can be found at mountainhealtharena.com or 304-696-5990.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.