As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State area in the coming week.
HAUNTED SHIP: As a fun sign of the season, the Haunted Majestic ship will open tomorrow, Oct. 1, and will be open through Oct. 30. The haunted attraction offers visitors a quarter mile walk through many haunted scenes on an outdoor trail as well as guided tours through two barges formerly used as a military floating hospital. Tickets are $20 per person and $5-per-car parking is available at the next door Robert Newlon Airport. This opening weekend will feature appearances by actor Michael Berryman, who has appeared in films such as “The Hills Have Eyes” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” actor Santiago Cirilo, who appeared in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and Mark Roberts, creator of the horror movie/TV show trading card company called “The Dead Cards.” Also appearing this weekend will be fire breather and side show performer Darin Clark. More information can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
UPCOMING: Music legend Bob Dylan is including Charleston in his upcoming “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. The concert will take place at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium and more information on ticket sales can be found at bobdylan.com. To Dylan’s credit, he surprised the music world with a new album of original music last year during the pandemic, which the tour is named after, and the thrust of the album is folk blues music, which his rough and well-aged singing voice performs wonderfully in a strange intriguing way. Dylan will also be performing down river in Cincinnati on Nov. 9.
HAPPENING IN ASHLAND: The Shelby Lore Band will be performing tonight on the Broadway Stage in downtown Ashland from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Paramount will also host a music concert by Brent Cobb, Adam Hood and Shelby Lore at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
BLUEGRASS: The historic and beautiful Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is presenting their annual Bluegrass, Brats and Brews show tomorrow, Friday, October 1. The headlining act is the popular and very funny comedy bluegrass group The Cleverlys. Leader Paul Harris, aka Digger Cleverly, spent 20 years doing stand-up comedy in the resort town of Branson, Missouri before deciding to pair that genre with bluegrass music. Fresh off of a successful gig at the recent MerleFest music festival two weeks ago, The Cleverlys will perform along with the Coal Cave Hollow Boys and Turning Ground. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $19.99 to $39:99.
COMEDY FOR A CAUSE: This coming Sunday, Oct. 3, will mark the beginning of a monthly show called “Comedy For a Cause.” The event will feature a rotating cast of performers from the Tri-State’s growing comedy scene. This month, the show will benefit the Contact Rape Crisis Center. The show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Cellar Door at 905 3rd Ave. with food and drink available at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information can be found at stokedtogetmellow.com.
FALL FEST: The Heritage Farm Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Heritage Farm Museum and Village located at 3300 Harvey Road. Happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., tickets for a whole host of activities happening onsite are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for kids.
THE LOUD: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a couple of shows scheduled for the weekend. On Friday, Oct. 1, Darrin Hacquard, James Merry & The Parts Supply and Chelsea Nolan perform at the venue beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday night will find Ducain and Clarke Sexton playing at 10 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.