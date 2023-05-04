HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
HERITAGE FARM REOPENS: Heritage Farm reopens for its 27th public season Thursday, but the big kickoff is set for Saturday, May 6, when it hosts the annual Spring Festival.
Beginning May 4, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through October. The Spring Festival is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the new “50 Years on the Farm” exhibit, a musical called “Down in the Holler” pays homage to Mike and Henriella Perry’s story. The 40-minute show was created by former Marshall University professor Jesse Nolan, whose family used to come to the farm every week before they moved to Florida. Nolan and his wife act as Mike and Henriella. It will debut live during Saturday’s festival at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There is also the new “Trapper’s Trail” walking path, connecting the frontier cabin and the trapper’s cabin, which is an opportunity to learn about how early Appalachian settlers used native wildlife as indicators of healthy habitats.
The farm also offers its traditional festival activities: The museums will be open, there will be glass blowing demonstrations, bread baking, a working saw mill and more.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a return performance by bluegrass veteran and entrepreneur Lorraine Jordan and her band Carolina Road this Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
BAZEL COMES HOME: The Huntington Art Museum will present a concert by pianist Ed Bazel, an award-winning “romantic and melodic” musician with roots in the Tri-State. A native of Huntington who now resides in Nashville, Bazel’s new album “The London Sessions” was recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in England where The Beatles recorded all of their great music. Joining Bazel on this homecoming concert will be violinist Laura Epling, also a West Virginia native, cellist Maggie Chaffee and Karri Sarka Fischer on the flute. The free concert will take place at 2 p.m. on May 6, at the Huntington Museum of Art located at 2033 McCoy Road. More information can be found at www.hmoa.org and facebook.com/edbazelpianist.
LIVE AT BOOTS: The band Mountain Oyster-Cult will bring its country groove to the BOOTS Spirits and Feed music venue and bar on Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. The club is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
AT THE LEGION: She & I Band will play at the American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville from 8 p.m. until midnight Friday, May 5. Members are admitted at no charge, cover is $5 for non-members.
SEEKING FILMS: Attention local filmmakers! The Foundry Theater is now accepting original films made by local folks for the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival, which will take place Aug. 18-20. The deadline for submitting films is June 16.
The festival is looking for completed projects in multiple categories including feature films 40 minutes or longer, short films 40 minutes or shorter, music videos and student films (which are free for students to submit).
All films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/appalachianfilmfestival. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: At the historic Paramount Arts Center, the “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo’s show on May 6, is officially sold out.
On Thursday, May 4, however, the Paramount will feature a special concert by hard rock legends Gov’t Mule beginning at 8 p.m. The band features former Allman Brothers Band guitarist and vocalist Warren Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson. Haynes will be coming to Ashland fresh off of appearing on the all-star, mega-concert Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Jam, a two-night affair that happened at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week and will be televised in June. Gov’t Mule rolls into town on the heels of the recent release of new single “Dreaming Out Loud,” featuring musical guests Ruthie Foster and Ivan Neville, which is the first cut from the forthcoming album called “Peace…Like A River.” The song can be heard on YouTube and other streaming outlets. Tickets range from $45 to $65. The historic venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
More information on shows at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting the band Dark Moon Hollow and artist Shelby Lore on Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, May 6, The Loud presents a concert by the Georgia-based metalcore band Attila. Opening up the 9 p.m. show will be Crown Vic and Onikuma. Tickets are $20.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.