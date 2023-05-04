The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220508 springfestival 18.jpg
Heritage Farm Museum and Village hosts its 26th annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Huntington. This year’s festival takes place Saturday, May 6.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

HERITAGE FARM REOPENS: Heritage Farm reopens for its 27th public season Thursday, but the big kickoff is set for Saturday, May 6, when it hosts the annual Spring Festival.

