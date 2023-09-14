Titus Botkins, 8, of Ashland, participates in a demonstration with Doug Wood, performing as Ghingwe, as the Mary Ingles Trail Associates present the 2022 "Legacy of Mary Ingles" encampment and living history event. The 2023 event is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, at Beech Fork State Park.
Titus Botkins, 8, of Ashland, participates in a demonstration with Doug Wood, performing as Ghingwe, as the Mary Ingles Trail Associates present the 2022 "Legacy of Mary Ingles" encampment and living history event. The 2023 event is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, at Beech Fork State Park.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FUNKTAFEST GETS GROOVY: The 7th annual FunktaFest music festival will take place at Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Music will be provided by seven live bands, with sets in between by six DJs, all picked for their ability to rip a funky groove onstage. The bands will include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, The Kind Thieves, THE M.F.B., Jeremy Short, Qiet, Dinosaur Burps with The Infidelphonics and Bath Bomb. The DJ sets will be thrown down by Charlie Brown Superstar, Shelem w/ DJ illSpin, Lancelott, DJ Charlie Blac, KiTANA and DJ Correct. The artists-at-large will feature Holly Forbes and Wes Hager. This festival will also include interactive art all day, a kid’s zone and other non-music activities. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Funktafest.
IT’S ALL GREEK: The 41st annual St. George Greek Festival will take place this weekend from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on both Sept. 15 and 16, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 701 11th Ave. in Huntington. The festival will feature Greek music and dancers, an array of Greek food and pastries, and many local vendors. The menu will include everything from Greek pizza, gyro sandwiches and Greek fries to a full list of baklava and other fresh pastries. The Greek Dancers will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. More information can be found at www.stgeorgehwv.org/festival/.
HISTORY COMES ALIVE: Beech Fork Lake State Park will host the Mary Ingles Legacy weekend, celebrating the 268th anniversary of Mary Ingles’s odyssey in 1755 as she was captured by, and escaped from, the Shawnee Indians. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, will feature living history demonstrations, tomahawk throw and lacross, as well as dramatic presentation and explorations into the lives of some of the people who influenced Mary’s life. The living history encampment will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no charge for any program, but donations are appreciated. Call 304-382-1399 or email MaryInglesTrail@yahoo.com.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a performance this weekend by the Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from Athens, Ohio, this young bluegrass duo is bringing a full band for this show. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
MOTHMAN RETURNS: For those of you wanting a different kind of fun of the paranormal variety, the annual Mothman Festival takes place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Point Pleasant. Based on the famous appearance of the Mothman creature in the mid-1960s, which has been documented in books, articles and a Hollywood movie, the festival will include live music, Mothman Sighting Tours, lectures, cosplay costume events and other related activities in downtown Point Pleasant. More information can be found at www.mothmanfestival.com.
ON THE WATER: Schooner’s Waterfront Grill will host live music by Thomas Danley from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Logan Purcell from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Schooner’s is located at 92 Buffington St., Huntington. Call 304-529-FOOD.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center will feature a concert by the Grammy Award-winning progressive bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters on Monday, Sept. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and the venue is located at 1300 Winchester Avenue in Ashland. More information on events at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
MU FACULTY PERFORM: Marshall University Trombone-Piano Faculty Concert is set for 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Smith Recital Hall. “American Music for Trombone and Piano” will feature faculty members Dr. Michael Stroeher on trombone and Dr. Johan Botes on piano. The concert is free and open to all. It is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will begin the weekend with a concert by Cro Mags, along with Tony From Bowling and New Clear Future. The show will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, The Loud will host the annual Funktafest Afterparty, beginning after the FunktaFest music and arts festival ends at 10 p.m. at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. The Afterparty will feature music by Chalk Dinosaur, Randy and The Settlement with a DJ set by the Grown A$$ Folks and tickets will be $10.
The Loud will be hosting a rare show on Tuesday night, Sept. 19, with an 8 p.m. concert called “Sueco Presents The No Consequence Tour.” Tickets are $22.
All concerts at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE AT BOOTS: The BOOTS Spirits and Feed music venue and bar hosts live music every Friday night. This week, the Aaron Marshall Miller Band will perform on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. The club is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.