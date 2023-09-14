The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

FUNKTAFEST GETS GROOVY: The 7th annual FunktaFest music festival will take place at Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Music will be provided by seven live bands, with sets in between by six DJs, all picked for their ability to rip a funky groove onstage. The bands will include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, The Kind Thieves, THE M.F.B., Jeremy Short, Qiet, Dinosaur Burps with The Infidelphonics and Bath Bomb. The DJ sets will be thrown down by Charlie Brown Superstar, Shelem w/ DJ illSpin, Lancelott, DJ Charlie Blac, KiTANA and DJ Correct. The artists-at-large will feature Holly Forbes and Wes Hager. This festival will also include interactive art all day, a kid’s zone and other non-music activities. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Funktafest.

