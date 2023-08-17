Jazz pianist Bob Thompson speaks before performing during Hot Nights, Cool Nights with the Bob Thompson Unit, part of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra's 2022 Picnic with the Pop Series. Thompson will perform with his band at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Saturday, Aug. 19.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ANTIQUES: The Pilot Club of Huntington will host its 69th annual Antiques Show and Sale at the Mountain Health Conference Center this weekend. Professional antiques dealers from several states will offer a wide range of quality antiques, art and collectibles at a variety of price points. Admission at the door is $6 per person, and will cover access for all three days. Hours are 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.
