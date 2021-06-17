As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming days.
PULLMAN SQUARE CONCERTS: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues. Happening every Thursday this summer from 6 to 9 p.m., the series is a great way to kick off the weekend while supporting live music. This evening, the featured bands will include Corduroy Brown and Jeremy McComb.
Fresh from opening for Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors at the Paramount, and after leader, singer and songwriter Alan Brown recovered from severe, life-changing reactions to a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, the band Corduroy Brown continues their summer run of indie rock this evening.
Sharing the concert bill will be Nashville’s Jeremy McComb, a hard-touring, “songwriting singing friend and neighbor” known for connecting with the audience in his live shows. Tonight’s performance is the first gig of McComb’s 2021 tour, which will take him from the Tri-state to Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Kansas and more states before heading off to Sweden for a four-show run.
RAP PERFORMANCE: Tomorrow, on Friday, June 18, the over-the-top Huntington-based rapper Mr. Awful lives up to his name with a throwdown performance from 9 to 11 p.m. at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at 279 9th St. The show is free and tips for the artists are appreciated.
NASHVILLE BAND AT THE OPRY: The folks at the Mountain Opry continue their live music series this Friday, June 18, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. This week, the featured band will be Fast Track, a new group based in Nashville. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $15 for adult, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
Recently, the great bluegrass artist David Parmley retired from touring. As a result, the three remaining members of Parmley’s band decided to keep the ball rolling by bringing in new members Duane Sparks on guitar and Jesse Brock on mandolin to form the new group known as Fast Track. Brock is considered one of the best musicians in the bluegrass genre with two International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Mandolin Player of the Year awards under his belt. The rest of the group features Steve Day on fiddle, Ron Spears on bass and Dale Perry on banjo. Perry is a former member of the Bluegrass Cardinals and he has earned seven IBMA Awards over the years. This is a great opportunity to see a concert by a talented new bluegrass band on the rise.
FRIDAY NIGHT MUSIC: Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Live concert series continues on Friday, June 18, with a performance by One Foot. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues along with beer and food for sale.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATED: On Saturday, June 19, the annual Juneteenth celebration will take place at the A.D. Lewis Community Center located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
On January 1, 1863, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation with the intention of ending the evil of slavery. That happened about six months before West Virginia became the only state to secede from the Confederacy on June 20, 1863. Yet even after General Robert E. Lee surrendered and the Civil War was over by April of 1865, many slaveholders in the South attempted to migrate to Texas to keep the institution of slavery going as long as possible. But, Union Major General Gordon Granger had other plans when he showed up in Texas and on June 19, 1865, he issued General Orders No. 3 that effectively ended slavery on the fringes of the battle zone. That date became the most popular remembrance of the end of over 300 years of slavery and became known as Juneteenth. The Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday will include fellowship and fun including live music and a Marshall Health health fair from noon until 5 p.m.
H.A.R.T. IN THE PARK: In addition to Alchemy Theatre’s West Virginia Shakespeare Festival in Barboursville, more live theater is offered in town as Huntington Area Regional Theater’s 2021 season continues with performances nightly June 18-20 of “The Addams Family” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the pre-show, “Disney’s 101 Dalmations Kids,” is performed at 7:30 p.m. with the main show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and children or $10 for groups of 10 or more. The shows will wrap up next weekend, with final performances June 25-27.
All of these happenings add up to a great chance to travel from event to event all weekend, perusing the work of local artists, eating a fine meal in town and listening to live music as you go.