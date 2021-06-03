As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events is not only fun — it benefits everyone.
Here is a look at what is going on in the Tri-State this weekend:
- The Pullman Concert Series returns this week with Chase Jobe and El Dorado performing tonight. The series continues weekly from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at Pullman Square. There will be vendors, food trucks and more, in addition to live music.
- The folks at the Mountaineer Opry continue their live music series this Friday at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. On June 4, local music veteran Rob McNurlin returns to the stage with his cowboy band featuring guitar ace Robert Shafer and Paul Callicoat. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $15 for adult, to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
- First Friday returns to downtown Ashland from 6 to 9 p.m. June 4 and will include live music, a classic car cruise-in, a beer garden, kids activities and more.
- Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues on Friday, June 4, with a performance by Brad Goodall with Shelem. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Beer and food will be for sale. Headlining the show will be the talented pianist, songwriter and WhizzbandBAM podcast host Brad Goodall along with the Charleston-based Marshall alumnus and rap artist Shelem.
- Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host an outdoor movie night on Friday. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs to Heritage Station to enjoy a screening of “The Addams Family (2019)” at dark. In anticipation of Huntington Area Regional Theater’s production of “The Addams Family the Musical” coming to the Ritter Park amphitheater later this month, some special guests may also make an appearance. The movie showing is free and for all ages. Concessions will be available for purchase.
- The folks at the Heritage Farm Museum and Village are presenting an interesting dinner theater production called “Calamity At The Opry.” Happening this weekend on Friday and Saturday nights outdoors under the venue’s pavilion from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., this murder mystery is set in the 1960s at the famous Grand Ole Opry and the audience is there to help solve the case. A full dinner is also provided. Tickets are available for $45 by calling 304-522-1244.
- For collectors and kids of all ages, the Mountain Health Arena will host the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.