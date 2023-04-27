HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE LEGION: American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville hosts Kala DeHart & Rivertown at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28. A benefit for Harry Hamlin will feature the Appalachian Brothers Band starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Cover charge for both events is $5 for non-members.
GOOD TIME WITH JOHNNY CASH: The Foundry Theater will host a unique concert on April 29, called The Good Time Mountain Mamas Do Johnny Cash. Putting together an all-star list of some of the best female singers in the Tri-State, along with a live band, the group will have big fun as they recreate the music of the legendary Johnny Cash. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located on the second floor at 800 5th Ave. The ladies who will perform include Sasha Colette, Mandi Hurley, Angel Davila, Ginger Wixx, Teresa Prince, Sandy Byrd Chapman, and Chelsea Nolan. The backing band is made up of Doug Woodard (fresh off his Grand Ole Opry debut with El Dorodo), Jon Rickman, Alex Kendall, and Michael Valentine. Mini Mountain Mama Leah Sunderland will also perform. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. More information on the concert can be found at www.facebook.com/FoundryTheaterWV.
FILM SUBMISSIONS SOUGHT: Attention local filmmakers! The Foundry Theater is now accepting original films made by local folks for the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival, which will take place on Aug. 18-20. The deadline for submitting films is June 16. The festival is looking for completed projects in multiple categories including feature films 40 minutes or longer, short films 40 minutes or shorter, music videos and student films (which are free for students to submit). All films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/appalachianfilmfestival. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
ALCHEMY AT HOME: The Alchemy Theatre presents its first live play production in its new permanent home in Huntington with a presentation of James McLure’s dramatic comedy called “Pvt. Wars.” Directed by Brian Cook, the play will take place at the Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts located at 68 Holley Ave., Huntington. The shows will take place on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
MURDER-MYSTERY DINNERS: The Heritage Farm Museum and Village will host the Murder and Merriment troupe of actors for two nights of Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre fun with the presentation called “Clueless,” a mystery loosely based on the classic board game Clue. Happening on April 28 and 29, dinner will be served as a part of the murder mystery show as the audience is brought along in the live-acted story and asked to help solve the crime. The dinner shows begin at 6:30 p.m. on both nights, tickets are $45 per person, and Heritage Farm Museum and Village is found at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. These spring performances will take place in the Heritage Hall with a full pasta bar with salads, rolls, drinks and desserts on hand. Tickets are available at heritagefarmmuseum.com, or by contacting Renea Slayton at 304-522-1244 (ext. 1) or reneaslayton@heritagefarmmuseum.com.
BENEFIT CONCERT: The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia will host Voices for the Voiceless: Benefit Concert for Child Abuse Awareness in Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington. Making great music for the cause will be the bands Corduroy Brown, The Heavy Hitters, Brother Sadd, Sam Eplin and Town Folk. Local food vendors will also be on hand. This free-to-the-public event will take place from noon until 8 p.m.
LIVE AT BOOTS: The Barry Frazee Band will bring old-country soul sounds to the BOOTS Spirits and Feed music venue and bar on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. The club is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center will feature a gospel concert by The Gaither Vocal Band on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are going fast and range from $25 to $65. The historic venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
Country comedian Rodney Carrington performs at the Paramount on Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are going fast for this show as well and range from $50 to $200 VIP.
More information on shows at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting the Limelight Music and Arts Night, produced by Exclaim Records, on Thursday, April 27, at 9 p.m. The artists scheduled to perform include Roy F. Bush, Emmalea Deal and the hot mess, and Shoebox. Tickets are $7 and local arts vendors will be on hand as well.
On Friday, April 28, The Loud presents a double bill with The M.F.B. and Laid Back Country Picker beginning at 9 p.m., which will make for a big night of fun sounds.
Local favorites Ducain, Flat Tracker and Patrick Stanley combine for a triple bill on Saturday, April 29, at The Loud beginning at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.