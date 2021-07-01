As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming days.
PULLMAN SQUARE HEAT: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Motown soul and funk grooves of City Heat. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
MORE TUNES: Tomorrow, on Friday, July 2, the awesome local groove sounds of Sasha Colette and The Magnolias perform from 9 to 11 p.m. at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews located at 279 9th St. The show is free and tips for the artists are appreciated.
OPRY BANDS: The folks at the Mountain Opry continue their live music series this Saturday, July 3, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. This week, the featured bands will be Lincoln County pickers Jim and Valerie Gabehart with guest Corey Hensley, an alumnus of Doyle Lawson’s Quicksilver band. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $15 for adult, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
STREET CONCERT: Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues on Friday, July 2, with a performance by the nationally touring, Lexington, Kentucky-based funk and soul group Joslyn and the Sweet Compression. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues along with beer and food for sale.
COMING UP: Folks, now is a good time to buy your tickets to the Spirit of the South Tour coming to Ashland Riverfront Park on August. This will be a big night of live music featuring the best southern rock on tour these days, a genre that has always done well here in the Tri-State. Headlining will be Blackberry Smoke. The other impressive acts on the bill include the Allman Betts Band, featuring the musically talented sons of three of the original members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group the Allman Brothers Band including Devon Allman (Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr. (Berry Oakley), and an appearance by the original drummer of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe with The Wild Feathers. The show begins at 4:30 p.m. and will feature three full band sets followed by an all-star jam at the end. Tickets are $39.99 for general admission plus VIP tickets are available as well. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.