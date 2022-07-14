HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
OUTDOOR TUNES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues tonight, Thursday, July 14, with a live show by El Dorado and Burning Ridge from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, July 15, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature the Jason Mays Band. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
FAIR SEASON: The Putnam County Fair will continue through July 18. For a full schedule of events, livestock shows and entertainment, visit www.putnamcountyfairwv.com. The Boyd County Fair in Kentucky and the Lawrence County Fair in Ohio are also happening this weekend.
MORE LIVE MUSIC: The Ritter Park Amphitheater begins its run of rock and roll shows this Saturday night, July 16, with a concert by Arlo McKinley, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle and Jeremy Pinnell. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20.
Heritage Station will host a concert by Souls of the Wounded on Saturday, July 16, from 7-10 p.m. The concert is free and the venue is located at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Antoine Cabarrus will be celebrating his new recording by hosting an album release party on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Life and Health Center, 2400 Johnstown Road, with food provided. The album, called “Through It All,” will also be available on all streaming platforms.
AT THE LOUD: Locally based Exclaim Records will be hosting a night of good music at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden this evening, July 14, when they will present Limelight Night begin at 9 p.m. The artists featured will include Ally Fletcher, Waveman Wilson and Rott.
On Friday, July 15, eastern Kentucky’s country rock singer and songwriter Wayne Graham comes to town with Darrin Hacquard for a show at 10 p.m.
Saturday night, July 16, will find the Texas-based darkwave post-punk goth band Twin Tribes arriving in town for a show at 9 p.m. Opening up the concert will be Wingtips.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
