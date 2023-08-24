HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FLY IN FESTIVAL: The 8th annual Fly In Festival will take place this weekend, Aug. 24-26, at the Robert Newlon Airpark located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. Beginning tonight, the three-day event will feature Appalachian Road Show, Lonesome River Band, Kenny and Amanda Smith, Don Rigsby, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, Hammertowne, String Therapy, the Caleb Daugherty Band, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, the Jason Mays Band, the Mile Mountain Road band, Robert Shafer and Friends, Mud Hole Control, Jayce Turley, Southridge, the Julie and Kelly Ray Davis Band and West Virginia music legends Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack. The event will also host the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest on Friday morning, and the Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Championship on Saturday morning. Skydiving, kayaking, primitive camping, music workshops and more are on the schedule as well. For more information on the festival and information on how to enter the two instrument contests, go to flyinfestival.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.