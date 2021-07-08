As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week:
CONCERT SERIES: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of Shelby Lore. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
PARAMOUNT PERFORMANCES: This evening also marks the return of country star Lorrie Morgan to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. This will be a special show, as opening the concert will be Morgan’s son, Jesse Keith Whitley, who is also the son of the late and legendary country and bluegrass star Keith Whitley, who was born in Ashland and raised in Sandy Hook. This event will be a wonderful homecoming for all things Whitley family and legacy. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $25 to $50.
On Friday, the Paramount Arts Center will host a show by 1990s pop icon Tiffany at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29.99 to $50. More information on both shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
OUTDOOR MUSIC: In Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues Friday, July 9, with a performance by the nationally touring, West Virginia-based singer, songwriter and rocker William Matheny along with Darrin Hacquard. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, along with beer and food for sale.
COUNTY FAIRS: The Putnam County Fair cranks up again this weekend with performances by Glen Templeton on July 10, The Van-Dells on July 11 and Randall King on July 17. More information can be found at putnamcountyfairwv.com.
Right across the Ohio River this weekend begins the Lawrence County Fair. The fun begins Saturday, July 10, and for the next week the events will include the Diamond J Ranch Rodeo and bull riding, a lawnmower derby, a demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, a monster truck thrill show, 4-H livestock animal showings, the Cincinnati Circus and more. Information can be found at lawrencecountyohiofair.com.
SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH: Tickets are still available for the Spirit of the South Tour coming to Ashland Riverfront Park on Aug. 7. This will be a big night of live music featuring the best southern rock on tour these days, a genre that has always done well in the Tri-State. Headlining will be Blackberry Smoke. Other acts on the bill include the Allman Betts Band, featuring the musically talented sons of three of the original members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group the Allman Brothers Band — Devon Allman (Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr. (Berry Oakley) — and an appearance by the original drummer of the Allman Brothers Band, Jaimoe with The Wild Feathers. The show begins at 6 p.m. and will feature three full band sets followed by an all-star jam at the end. Tickets are $39.99 for general admission, plus VIP tickets are available as well. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.