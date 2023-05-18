HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
9TH STREET LIVE RETURNS: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live music series returns to downtown Huntington every Friday night on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. The week, on Friday, May 19, the band Kindred Spirits and local musician Jim Polak will take the stage at 7 p.m. The concerts are free and food trucks and libation vendors will be on hand at the show.
LIVE MUSIC: On Saturday, Angie Fletcher performs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. Barry Frazee provides the music at the same time and location Wednesday, May 24.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a performance this weekend by the band Fenced In on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
FAR OUT FEST: Far Out Fest takes place on Saturday, May 20, from 12 until 5 p.m. at the Village Antique Mall located at 610 W. 14th St. in the Old Central City district of Huntington. The Vinyl Village DJ Mark Davis will keep the music flowing, and there will be a photo booth where you can snap some fun pictures. If you’re into fashion, don’t miss the fashion show. And, if you’re on the hunt for unique finds, you’ll love browsing the art, vintage clothes and record albums, and antiques vendors on site.
ALCHEMY PRESENTS ‘LITTLE WOMEN’: The Alchemy Theatre is presenting a special production of the play “Little Women,” based on the classic book written by Louisa May Alcott. The play was adapted from the book by Kate Hamill. Alchemy’s production will be directed by Kate Morris and produced by Jocelyn Jasko. The presentation of “Little Women” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 19 and 20, and at 2 p.m. on May 20 and 21, at the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave., Huntington. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
LOCAL FILMS WANTED: Attention local filmmakers! The Foundry Theater is also now accepting original films made by local folks for the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival, which will take place on Aug. 18-20. The deadline for submitting films is June 16. The festival is looking for completed projects in multiple categories including feature films 40 minutes or longer, short films 40 minutes or shorter, music videos and student films (which are free for students to submit). All films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/appalachianfilmfestival. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: At the historic Paramount Arts Center tonight, Thursday, May 18, comedian J Bliss takes the stage as a part of the venue’s Comedy Zone series. Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Bliss has become one of the top acts in the 2023 comedy world, delighting fans with a one-of-a-kind show.
The Paramount Players Present the play “Next to Normal” at the Paramount Arts Center on May 19 and 20, which explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, “Next to Normal” was also chosen as “one of the year’s ten best shows” by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.
The Ashland Regional Dance Theatre troupe combined with the Ashland Youth Ballet will present the classic “Cinderella” on Tuesday, May 23, and on Wednesday, May 24, with both shows beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $40.
YOGAMOTIVE: BDY Studios invites community members to the 10th annual Community Yoga and Fundraising Event, “All Aboard BDY,” from 6-7 p.m. tonight on the patio at the Shops at Heritage Station. Participants can enjoy dinner, drinks and musical by Chris Cendena.
The cost to participate is $40, and all proceeds benefit local health and wellness initiatives and scholarships. Register at www.bdystudios.com/huntington-schedule, and choose Yoga Motive 2.0 on May 18.
WEEKEND AT THE LEGION: American Legion Post 177 near Barboursville hosts its members appreciation night Friday. On Saturday, the ‘80s rock tribute band Ultra Sound performs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free for members; $5 for everyone else.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a triple bill of The Long Lost Somethins, Living Room, and Parked on Friday, May 19, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.
On Saturday, May 20, The Loud presents a concert by Cincinnati-based musicians MultiMagic and Bershy along with a performance by Huntington’s own singer, performance artist and mix tape maker Buni Muni. Tickets are $8 and the show starts at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
