The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230122_hd_hotdam-14
Buy Now

People dance with one another as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Jan. 21 inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington. HOTDAM will hosts its last open square dance of the winter-spring season on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

FEELING BLUE: On Sunday, April 16, the Huntington Blues Society will host its monthly open-to-the-public jam. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Fly In Café located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. The restaurant, bar and live music stage can be found at the Robert Newlon Airpark located on the banks of the Ohio River. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/HuntingtonBluesSociety.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you