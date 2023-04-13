People dance with one another as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Jan. 21 inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington. HOTDAM will hosts its last open square dance of the winter-spring season on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FEELING BLUE: On Sunday, April 16, the Huntington Blues Society will host its monthly open-to-the-public jam. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Fly In Café located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. The restaurant, bar and live music stage can be found at the Robert Newlon Airpark located on the banks of the Ohio River. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/HuntingtonBluesSociety.
HOTDAM HOSTS LAST DANCE OF SEASON: The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music organization is hosting the last open square dance of the winter-spring season on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St. in Huntington. The group providing the music will be the Long Point String Band from Fayetteville, West Virginia, and the dance caller will be Taylor Runner from Morgantown. The dances are free with a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for college and high school students, and kids 12 and younger are always free. With a large influx of young folks and Marshall students coming to the dances, the March event brought in the biggest turnout of the year. To celebrate this last dance of the series, there will be an old-time roots music jam open to the public afterward. Free square dance offered before and during the event.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a return performance by the band Williamson Branch this Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
MU PRESENTS MUSICAL: The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance is presenting the award-winning musical play, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on campus. The show will take place on April 13, 14, and 15 at 7:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on April 16. The play did very well during its initial Broadway run, winning both a Tony Award and a Drama Desk award for Best Book. The play, “candidly shares the hilarious and touching stories of the kids spelling their way through a series of possibly made-up words.” Tickets are $20 at the door for the general public, $15 for Seniors 60+ and Marshall employees, and Marshall University students will be admitted free with a valid ID. More information on tickets can be found at www.marshall.edu/theatre/season/. Directions and parking information for the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center can be found at www.marshall.edu/theatre/the-joan-c-edwards-performing-arts-center/.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center will feature a concert by Ward Davis at 8 p.m. on April 15. Tickets range from $15 to $20. The venue is at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. A native of Arkansas who now lives in Nashville, Davis is a singer and songwriter who has also written cuts that were recorded by legends like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Trace Adkins. More information on shows at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting a multi-act concert on Friday, April 14, featuring MASSING, Tony From Bowling and Jim Polak. Tickets are $13 and the show starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, April 15, The Loud presents the Gospel Drag Brunch at 1 p.m. featuring Dyla Ride and seven other performers. Drink specials and an Easter Bonnet Contest will round out the afternoon.
Later on Saturday night, April 15, beginning at 9 p.m., a triple bill of live music will take place featuring Season Of The Witch, Wynrider, and Krandus.
On Wednesday evening, April 19, the long-time Savannah, Georgia-based rock and jam band group Perpetual Groove will hit the stage of The Loud for a night of extended grooves.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
