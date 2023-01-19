Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
OPEN SCREEN NIGHT: Tonight, Jan. 19, the Foundry Theater is presenting Open Screen Night featuring 10-minute films submitted by local auteurs who are ready to go for the next level of filmmaking. The all-original pieces will be shown beginning at 7 p.m. The Foundry Theater is located in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, which is above Huntington City Hall at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
SQUAREDANCE: The Heritage Farm Museum and Village is hosting a wintertime square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hosted by the Huntington Old-Time Dance and Music organization, all are welcome including those who want to learn how to square dance and those coming with or without a dance partner. Fueled by music played by the Stony Point String Band and dance caller Linda Donohew, requested donation for the square dance is $7 for adults and $5 for college and high school students. Kids 12 and younger can dance for free. The venue is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call 304-412-4889.
BACKING THE BLUES: The Huntington Blues Society is celebrating its new jam home at the Fly In Café and Bar by giving you, the Tri-State public, a chance to participate in helping two Mountain State bands travel to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, which is an amazing worldwide competition and gathering. This Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., the annual Huntington Blues Society Memphis Fundraiser Jam will happen at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington and for a $10 cover donation, you will hear and see three sets of live blues while raising money to send the Lady D Project and the Generation Gap Band to Beale Street to represent West Virginia.
NEW WORKS FESTIVAL: The Alchemy Theatre is hosting its New Works 2023 festival on Jan. 20 and 21 at the Cellar Door, located at 905 3rd Ave. The weekend event will showcase the creations of new writers and provide workshops for those who want to get better as a playwright. It will take place in three parts. At 6 p.m. Friday, new writers will read their work for the audience at the Cellar Door. On Saturday afternoon at noon, the Alchemy Theatre will host a Workshop for Writers, including classes on writing with pairs, “what actors want,” and more. This will happen at Heritage Station, located at 210 11th St. in Huntington. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the action returns to The Cellar Door where original plays will be performed. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
COMING TO THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is hosting a special concert by 1980s rockers Lita Ford and Firehouse on Saturday, January 21.
Country music star John Anderson appears at the Paramount on Jan. 27, and then funky old-school artist Tone Loc along with Color Me Badd will perform on Jan. 28.
Meanwhile, tickets are nearly sold out for the highly anticipated show by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Feb. 3, so grab your seats now if you want to see this award-winning artist.
AT THE LOUD: With touring musicians and local artists taking the annual post-New Year’s break, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will not have any new shows until Jan. 27. But once the ice is broken, 2023 promises to be a full year of great live music as we continue to find a level of normalcy with the worst of the pandemic behind us.
One big show to look forward to on the horizon at The Loud is the Feb. 2 concert by 49 Winchester, a group that is blowing up in popularity. Formed in the mountains of Virginia, the alt. country soul and rock band just won the Saving Country Music’s 2022 Single of the Year Award. The influential website, which is widely read and dedicated to keeping country music real and not too commercial, said, “49 Winchester is the band that many point to as the one that is taking up the mantle for the new generation of Appalachia music that first sprang back into the consciousness through guys and gals like Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Kelsey Waldon, Tyler Childers, and is now being pushed forward by fellow up-and-comers such as Charles Wesley Godwin, Ian Noe, Brit Taylor, Arlo McKinley, and many more.” Rolling Stone Magazine declared in September of 2022, “49 Winchester Are Country Music’s Hot New Band.” So…before they get too big and begin playing arenas, get your tickets now for 49 Winchester’s show at The Loud.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
