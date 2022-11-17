HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE OPRY: On Friday, Nov. 18, the Mountaineer Opry will host the Kentucky Just-Us Band at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and younger.
OUR TOWN: This weekend, the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present “Our Town,” one of the most famous plays to ever come from the American theater scene. Written by Thornton Wilder and debuting in 1938, the Pulitzer Prize-winning, three-act play follows the lives of folks who live in a fictional American town in the years 1901 to 1913. This production will be presented at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on 5th Avenue Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for 60 and older, and students are admitted free with a valid Marshall University ID.
TREES AND TRAINS: At the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the 38th annual Festival of Trees and Trains will begin at noon on Nov. 18, and it will last until Nov. 27. The popular train displays that have been missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, are back in full force. As with every year, the festival will have elaborately decorated Christmas trees and bowling pins that attendees can bid on using a QR code. Winning bidders get the tree to take home. The hours for the Festival of Trees and Trains will be noon until 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays, and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for kids 12 and younger. The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, and more information can be found at www.pacfott.org/.
REFASHION SHOW: On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia will host its annual Refashion Show at the Macy’s Court at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. Amateur designers and models will be asked to make outfits from recyclable materials such as newspapers, aluminum cans, cardboard, plastic water bottles and more — all with fun in mind. Cash prizes will be given out for the following clothing categories: the shopping challenge, cosplay comi-con and the general category. The two age groups will be 13 and younger, and 14 and older. Registration begins the day of the show at 11 a.m. More information can be found at 304-414-1122 or wvrecycles.com.
MERCYME: Saturday, Nov. 19, will mark the concert at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington by contemporary Christian music group MercyMe. Tickets start at $30 and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Opening the show will be Rend Collective and Andrew Ripp. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
NUTCRACKER: Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only production of “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Arts Center, which will be performed by the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet in partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. This yearly event takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden welcomes Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle for a show at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Blues and funk player Jeremy Short opens up the show.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, The Loud will feature Ducain, Trippin Roots and Ally Fletcher. The concert begins at 10 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.