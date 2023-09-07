HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FIT FEST: The City of Huntington and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host Fit Fest 2023, an event to celebrate the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose and to raise funds to maintain and expand the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH), on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ritter Park. The rain-or-shine event will include a 5K run/walk, a bike ride on the PATH, a bike rodeo for children that will teach bike skills and safety through a fun obstacle course, and kids’ activities through the Huntington YMCA and the Huntington Children’s Museum. All kids’ activities, the bike ride and bike rodeo are free. Registration for the 5K run/walk is $25 before Sept. 9 and $30 on the morning of the event. Registration for the 5K run/walk is available at Tri-State Racer, https://tristateracer.com/race/12076.
MUSIC FEST: AP Cash Money Riverfront Music Festival is set for noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. Bring your cooler for a day of music on the river. Bands include Motown Sounds of Touch, The Original Moonlighters, Queens of Court, and Honey Dipped, plus local talent early — Mike T., Lil Lemont, and Reeko.
ON THE WATER: Schooner’s Waterfront Grill will host live music by Jason Mays from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Schooner’s is located at 92 Buffington St., Huntington. Call 304-529-FOOD.
SECOND SANDFEST: Huntington Children’s Museum is teaming up with Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs to host its second-annual SandFest from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Marshall University Memorial Fountain. MU organizations and student groups will compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to see who will win The Golden Shovel. In addition to the competition and beach atmosphere, families can expect a sand pit, sandcastle making stations, STEAM activities and more. Visit hcmkids.org/sandfest.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a performance this weekend by the Darren Nicholson Band on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Many will remember Nicholson as an original member of the International Bluegrass Music Association award-winning band Balsam Range. Earlier this year, he broke away to form his own group to focus on creating his own sound, and they are returning to the Opry this weekend. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or youger.
”BOOK WOMEN” AT ALCHEMY: The Alchemy Theatre in Huntington is presenting a unique play called “The Book Women,” which is a production of all kid actors telling the amazing story of “a group of determined librarians who take to their horses with books in their saddlebags to reach the people of Eastern Kentucky in the midst of the Great Depression, in a community crushed by the collapse of coal, and isolated by the very mountains they call home.” The play will be presented on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m., and again on Sunday, Septe. 10, at 2 p.m. All Alchemy productions now take place at their Geneva Kent Center for the Arts located at 68 Holley Ave. in Huntington. The book was written by Rachel Blublitz and the play will be directed by Huntington’s own Cindy Westbrook. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center will feature a concert by comedian Tom Arnold on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. with tickets prices ranging from $25-90.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, singer, songwriter and dancer MÝA hits the Paramount stage at 8 p.m. for a show, with tickets ranging from $35 to $50.
A very special concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Paramount with a concert by the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The group has had many hits of their own over the years, from “Fishing In The Dark” to “Modern Day Romance” and “Mr. Bojangles.” But, it is their landmark 1972 album “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” that may be their legacy, where the hippies of the day recorded with old-school bluegrass and country music artists to make some cross-generational history. The album combines the Dirt Band with now-dead artists such as Earl Scruggs, Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Mother Maybelle Carter, Vassar Clements and many more.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a concert by Daniel Donato and his Cosmic Country band. Donato is now a well-known top Fender guitar player who came out of the “chicken pickin” school of guitar playing at the Robert’s Western World music venue in downtown Nashville, but he also plays many other styles on his six-string as well. The show will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. and tickets are $18.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, The Loud will host its monthly Open Mic Night beginning at 9 p.m.
Alt. heavy rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. are coming to The Loud on Sunday, Sept. 10, but unfortunately the show is now officially sold out.
The Loud will host a rare show on Monday night, Sept. 11, with a 7 p.m. concert by the band Terror along with opening acts Agency and Onikuma. Tickets are $20.
All concerts at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE AT BOOTS: The BOOTS Spirits and Feed music venue and bar hosts live music every Friday night. This week, Adam Bienek and Mason Adkins will perform on Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. The club is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
