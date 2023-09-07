The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

FIT FEST: The City of Huntington and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host Fit Fest 2023, an event to celebrate the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose and to raise funds to maintain and expand the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH), on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ritter Park. The rain-or-shine event will include a 5K run/walk, a bike ride on the PATH, a bike rodeo for children that will teach bike skills and safety through a fun obstacle course, and kids’ activities through the Huntington YMCA and the Huntington Children’s Museum. All kids’ activities, the bike ride and bike rodeo are free. Registration for the 5K run/walk is $25 before Sept. 9 and $30 on the morning of the event. Registration for the 5K run/walk is available at Tri-State Racer, https://tristateracer.com/race/12076.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you