As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week:
LIVE MUSIC: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of Ultra Sound. The group is comprised of rock musicians who love the sounds of music from the 1980s. From the hard-charging grooves of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses to the pop rock of Bon Jovi and Def Leppard, the group will be ready to give Pullman Square a fun jolt of jams. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
On Friday, July 16, the Paramount Arts Center will be hosting a show by perennial favorites from Lexington, Kentucky, Sundy Best. Opening the 7:30 p.m. concert will be Shelby Lore. Tickets are $20. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues Friday, July 16, with a performance by the Huntington-based, funk and fusion jamband The Settlement. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues along with beer and food for sale.
The Guitar Bar, located at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, will feature the music of Vanessa Coffman on Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The next night, Saturday, the Guitar Bar will feature a performance by Johnathon Cox at 7 p.m.
PICNIC WITH THE POPS: This will be a big weekend for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra as the summer’s first Picnic with the Pops show happens outdoors at Harris Riverfront Park on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. This week, Maestro Furumoto welcomes country music star Billy Dean for a wonderful performance under the stars. Tickets range from $20 to $45 for reserved seating, and there are group rates for tables of eight and 10 available as well. More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org or 304-781-8343.
GO TO THE FAIR: The Putnam County Fair cranks up again this weekend with a performance by Randall King on July 17. More information can be found at putnamcountyfairwv.com. Right across the beautiful and mighty Ohio River, the Lawrence County Fair rolls into its second weekend. More information can be found at lawrencecountyohiofair.com.
OPRY SERIES: The folks at the Mountaineer Opry continue their live music series this Friday, July 16, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville with Brayden Williamson and Friends. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15 for adult, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
SOUTHERN ROCK TOUR: Tickets are still available for the Spirit of the South Tour coming to Ashland Riverfront Park on Aug. 7. This will be a big night of live music featuring the best southern rock on tour these days, a genre that has always done well here in the Tri-State. Headlining will be Blackberry Smoke. The other impressive acts on the bill include the Allman Betts Band, featuring the musically-talented sons of three of the original members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group the Allman Brothers Band including Devon Allman (Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr (Berry Oakley), and an appearance by the original drummer of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe with The Wild Feathers. The show begins at 6 p.m. and will feature three full band sets followed by an all-star jam at the end. Tickets are $39.99 for general admission plus VIP tickets are available as well. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.