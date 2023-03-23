HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
MOUNTAIN STAGE IN HUNTINGTON: Mountain Stage comes to Huntington this week to record a live episode of music for its radio show, which is heard around the world. With host Kathy Mattea and the Mountain Stage House Band in tow, the show will take place at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Hosted by the Marshall Artists Series, this week’s musical guests include the Celtic sounds of The High Kings, folk music legend Tom Paxton, the songwriting duo known as The DonJuans, the Grammy Award-nominated song stylist Catherine Russell, and the rising West Virginia-based band Kindred Spirit. More information on tickets can be found at marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
OLD SOUL RADIO SHOW COMES TO TOWN: WB Walker brings his acclaimed Old Soul Radio Show to Huntington to record episodes of his groundbreaking outlaw and roots country music podcast with live performances by Cody Lee Moomey, Jayce Turley, Khegan McClane and Sam Eplin. The concert, open to the public, will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Jewel City Barber Shop located at 1141 4th Ave.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a performance by Tony Hale and Blackwater at 7 p.m. this Saturday, March 25. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger. The band is known as a high-energy bluegrass group based in southwestern Ohio.
BUCK AT BOOTS: The West Virginia-born country singer Mikele Buck will perform at the BOOTS Spirits and Feed Bar at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Now based in Greenville, North Carolina, Buck began his music career after returning from the Iraq War in 2005 and has toured hard while bringing his roots country sound to the Southeast. Buck also appeared on the national TV talent show “The Voice,” making it all of the way to the televised Battle Rounds. The venue is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
MAYS AT SIP: Singer and guitarist Jason Mays will perform at Sip Downtown Brasserie on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. The downtown “classy but casual” restaurant and full bar venue is located at 311 9th St.
HERDCON IS ON: Fans of all kinds will unite on the campus of Marshall University as the institution hosts its annual HerdCon on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. From cosplay and game stations to special guests, panel discussions and over 200 vendors, learn more about it all at www.marshall.edu/herdcon/.
KANE BROWN ON STAGE: Kane Brown will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Opening up the concert will be Dustin Lynch and LoCash. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
PARAMOUNT PLAYERS DO ‘MATILDA’: The talented Paramount Players will present the award-winning musical called “Matilda” at the historic Paramount Arts Center in primetime on two nights this week, including Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. The show, which won a Tony Award during its initial run on Broadway, begins at 7:30 p.m. on both nights. The musical is geared for both adults and kids, with a special stage setup being brought in for the production. Tickets range from $15 to $25, and more information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting a show on Friday, March 24, by the bands The Long Lost Somethins, Friendly Fire and Cricketman beginning at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, March 25, The Loud presents Femmefest Appalachia, a concert featuring women and non-binary musicians in the Mountain State. The lineup will feature Hello June, Buni Muni, Natural Rat, Living Room, Somana, Bek and the Starlight Review, Chocolate 4-Wheeler, Maggie and the Farmcats and Ginger Wixx. The fest begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 and $25 the day of the show.
On Wednesday, March 29, the Arizona-based jamband stars Spafford come to The Loud for a special show at 8 p.m. Opening up the concert will be The Kind Thieves. Spafford’s concert in Huntington is at the front end of their yearlong tour in 2023 that will take them from coast to coast.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
