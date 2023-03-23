The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

MOUNTAIN STAGE IN HUNTINGTON: Mountain Stage comes to Huntington this week to record a live episode of music for its radio show, which is heard around the world. With host Kathy Mattea and the Mountain Stage House Band in tow, the show will take place at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Hosted by the Marshall Artists Series, this week’s musical guests include the Celtic sounds of The High Kings, folk music legend Tom Paxton, the songwriting duo known as The DonJuans, the Grammy Award-nominated song stylist Catherine Russell, and the rising West Virginia-based band Kindred Spirit. More information on tickets can be found at marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.

