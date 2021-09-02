HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CONCERT SERIES: On Thursday, Sept. 2, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of the Jason Mays Band. As always with these fun, family-oriented events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open. Also, be sure to bring your own blankets and camp chairs.
OPRY: The folks at the Mountaineer Opry continue their live music series this Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. This week, the featured group will be local favorites Bobby Maynard and Breakdown. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $15 for adult, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
HMAF: The 2021 Huntington Music and Arts Festival returns to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this Saturday, Sept. 4, featuring a lineup of national, regional and local musicians and artists all showing their talents in one place. Headlining the music side of the event will be nationally acclaimed John R. Miller and The Engine Lights, plus 24 more acts. There will also be an After Party show at The Loud (formerly the V Club) beginning at 10 p.m. More information can be found at hmafestival.com.
LIVE MUSIC: Friday, Sept. 3, will mark the last 9th Street Concert Series show of the summer. The concert will feature Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Shuffle and Chocolate 4-Wheeler. The performances begin at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington, and beer and food will be available for sale.
FULL SLATE: The music venue The Loud has a full slate of shows scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, Sept. 3, The Lonely Ones and Sunflower Dead will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17. On Saturday, the HMAF After Party will begin at 9:30 p.m. The show will feature William Matheny and the Strange Constellations, Dinosaur Burps, Tony From Bowling and Charlie Brown Superstar. Sunday night features IV and the Strange Band led by Hank Williams’ grandson. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $17. On Monday, the bill includes the band Telekinetic Yeti, which will perform at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. All these shows are 18-plus. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
HEAVY METAL: On Saturday, Sept. 4, heavy metal music will rain down on the Barboursville Park Amphitheater when the Hooligans Homecoming 5 — A Reunion For Everyone takes place. With bands made up of veterans of Tri-State heavy metal bands over the years, playing to benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank and the Little Victories Animal Shelter, attendees are asked to bring chairs, coolers (cans only) and donations of nonperishable food products. The event is open to all ages, but parental guidance is suggested due to language. Admission will be a donation to the Facing Hunger Foodbank and the Little Victories Animal Shelter. The show will last from noon to 8 p.m. and will include performances by Cruise Avenue, Mindride, Neon Black, Day of the Sun and two all-star jams by the Rogue Dogs.
LIVE TUNES: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
CENTENNIAL: For those who want to participate in an historic event important to the legacy of West Virginia, Labor Day weekend will mark the opening festivities honoring the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain. A century ago, Mountain State coal miners marched 50 miles to be a part of the largest armed insurrection in post-Civil War U.S. history as the miners fought for better working conditions and against exploitation by mine owners, who were backed by their own armed company henchmen. More information and a schedule of events can be found at blair100.com.