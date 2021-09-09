HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
PULLMAN CONCERTS: On Thursday, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series comes to an end, with the final show happening from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of The Whipps. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open. Also, be sure to bring your own blankets and camp chairs.
CODY JOHNSON: On Friday, country music fans will want to make their way to the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington for a show by Cody Johnson. Johnson came up the hard way, releasing hit-making albums on his own and creating an amazing fan base including over 800,000 likes on his Facebook page. Now, the Texas native’s latest album can be found on the Warner Brothers label. Opening for Johnson will be Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick beginning at 7:30 p.m. More information on tickets can be found at mountainhealtharena.com or 304-696-5990.
THUNDER STREET: On Saturday, Sept. 11, the official Marshall pregame block party known as Thunder Street will happen from 2:30 p.m. until 45 minutes before kickoff (set for 6:30 p.m.) on 20th Street and 3rd Avenue. Dave Wilbert will provide the music in the midst of all the tailgating fun, with other entertainment planned. The City of Huntington’s kelly green firetruck will be on hand for the event, as well as food vendors and other family friendly entertainment.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: On Thursday, Sept. 9, the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host country music star Randy Houser for a show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $69. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Paramount will also feature the greatest hits-singing troupe known as Forever Young. Offering up the best in pop, rock and country hits from over the years, this talented bunch brings it all back to life in a fun show. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20 to $60. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
THE LOUD: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a full slate of shows scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, Sept. 10, The Kind Thieves and The Settlement will perform at 10 p.m. On Saturday, a triple bill of acts gets underway at 9 p.m. with shows by Alcatraz Shakedown, Moses Lazarus and Eric Bolander, and Sunday night features a concert by Americana/southern rock artists The Steel Woods. The show begins at 9 p.m. All these shows are 18 and over. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
REVIVAL: On Saturday, Sept. 11, the free 12-hour Ohio River Revival will take place along the Ohio River in downtown Ironton. Headlining the festival will be newgrass jam kings The Larry Keel, Asheville’s Songs From The Road Band and the Restless Leg String Band. Also on the bill are String Therapy, the Coal Cave Hollow Boys, Beggars Clan, Building Rockets, Shawn Benfield, PVT Miller and the Starshooters and Jeremiah Hatfield. Along with the music, there will be plenty of food and beer vendors as well as local arts and crafts. More information can be found at facebook.com/ohioriverrevival.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.