HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
OUTDOOR FUN: On Thursday, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of 4th Wish, featuring Angy Ross, Mike Allen, Dewey Frye and Wes Messer. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
RAILS AND ALES: This Saturday will be a big day for craft beer lovers in the Tri-State when the annual Rails and Ales Festival begins at 4 p.m. at Harris Riverfront Park. This is your chance to sample unique brews made in the region and from breweries located in California, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, New York, Georgia, Pennsylvania and overseas. As you party smart and set up sober travel options, take your time and find the beer of your choice while perusing an arts and crafts market and live music. The event is sold out, but if you’re just there for the atmosphere, pick up a designated driver ticket for $20 at the gate. More information can be found at railsandales.com.
ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE: In what has become one of the go-to events of the summer in the Tri-State, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will present their second Picnic with the Pops concert this Saturday, Aug. 14, at Barboursville City Park. This weekend’s show will feature special guest Melissa Manchester, who reached the top of the music charts with her hit “Midnight Blue.” The gates open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. with Maestro Kimo Furumoto leading the way as conductor. Tickets range from $20 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating and VIP rates available for groups and tables. More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.
JAZZ: On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will continue its Jazz Alley Series with an all-star show featuring some of the best jazz musicians in the region. Beginning at 8 p.m., the concert will showcase the Greg Abate Quartet, which includes Bob Thompson, Ryan McGillicuddy and Lee McKinney. Tickets range from $15 to $35. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
9TH STREET LIVE: In Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues Friday, Aug. 13, with a performance by Corduroy Brown and Ona. Corduroy Brown is dropping a new album recorded over the past year, which was a traumatic time for Brown as he caught COVID-19 and flatlined in the hospital earlier in 2021 (see story on Page 10A). The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, and beer and food will be available for sale.
THE LOUD LINEUP: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a full slate of shows scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, the bands Pink Beds and Charlie Brown Superstar perform at 9 p.m. The next night finds The Loud hosting the Official Rails and Ales Afterparty at 9:30 p.m., featuring Corduroy Brown’s album release show as well as jams by Short & Company and Shelem. Sunday is the day for the Little Heck Yeah Fest beginning at the special time of 2 p.m. All these shows are 18 and over. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: The folks at the Mountaineer Opry continue their live music series on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. This week, the featured group will be the Twistville Bluegrass Band featuring Dustin Frame on mandolin, Josh Brown on guitar, Doug Cossin on banjo, Tyler Moore on bass and Jed Long on dobro. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
ASHLAND ENTERTAINMENT: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
Ashland will also be the site for this coming week’s Boyd County Fair beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, and running until Aug. 21. For more information and the schedule of events, go to boydcountyfair.com.