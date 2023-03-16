People dance with one another as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance in January inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington. The organization will host another wintertime open square dance on Saturday, March 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by the Edgar Loudermilk Band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. The band features banjo, mandolin, bass and fiddle and impressive three-part harmonies.
ST. PADDY’S AT THE BARN: On Saturday, March 18, the Red Tail Barn Music and Event Venue is hosting St. Paddy’s Weekend Party from 5 to 10 p.m. Hosted by the Southern Bones Band, who will be performing along with the Mutual Admiration Society, and Bobby T and The 3. Donations will be accepted at the door for entry and food onsite, and coolers are welcomed. This fun night for happy people will take place at 6815 County Road 10/3, Huntington.
SQUARE DANCE: The Huntington Old Time Music and Dance organization is hosting another wintertime open square dance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Trinity Episcopal Church located at 520 11th St. in Huntington. The group providing the music will be Bobby Taylor and the Kanawha Tradition, and the dance caller will be Lou Mai. Requested donation for the square dance is $7 for adults, $5 for college and high school students, and free for kids 12 and younger.
HONKY TONK: The Honky Tonk Leprechaun Party takes place at the BOOTS Spirits & Feed club at 9 p.m. on March 17. The venue is located at 411 9th Street in downtown Huntington and the cover is $5.
GET MUDDY: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15k run combining humans and dogs will take place in Hurricane, WV, this Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m.. This event is dog friendly and dog participation is strongly encouraged! Registered runners may run with their dogs during the race. There is no race-day registration. Registration is open and is available online only, however, at wvmtr.org/races/muddy-mutt/.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: Tonight, March 16, the historic Paramount Arts Center is hosting its monthly Comedy Zone Show with a performance by comedian Patrick Garrity. The fun begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20.
The Paramount will also feature a show by country music star Scotty McCreery on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $65.
For those ready to rock, Everclear rolls into Ashland for a night of 1990s indie crunch on Saturday, March 18.
