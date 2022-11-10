Jean Ethier, left, and Candy Mitchell look over decorations as they walk the aisles of the Paramount Arts Center during the 2021 Festival of Trees and Trains in Ashland. The 2022 festival is set for Nov. 18-27.
Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
LIVE COMEDY: Tonight, Nov. 10, comedian John F. O’Donnell will perform at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews at 8 p.m. The opening acts will include the Pittsburgh-based comedian Senneca Stone and Huntington-based comedians Angie Davis and Josh McDonald. Tickets are $10 and the venue is located at 279 9th St.
MUSIC AT THE FLY IN: The Fly In Café located at the Robert Newlon Airpark will host a new band from the Lewisburg, West Virginia area called Seldom Free on Friday, Nov. 11. The band features Greenbrier County multi-instrumentalists and songwriters Dan Freeman and Nathan Seldomridge along with Ryan Krofchek, of the band Fletcher’s Grove, and bassist Joanna Burt-Kinderman, who plays with Snakewinder featuring David Bing. The venue, featuring a restaurant and a full bar, is located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with tickets only $5 and gas money donations gladly accepted. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/seldomfree.
AT THE OPRY: On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Mountaineer Opry will host the Kevin Prater Band at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and younger.
CLASSIC PLAY: This weekend, the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present “Our Town,” one of the most famous plays to ever come from the American theater scene. Written by Thornton Wilder and debuting in 1938, the Pulitzer Prize-winning, three-act play follows the lives of folks who live in a fictional American town in the years 1901 to 1913. This production will start tonight at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on 5th Avenue between Elm Street and 17th Street. On Nov. 9, 10 and 11, Our Town will be presented at 7:30 p.m. On Nov, 12, the show will begin at 2 p.m. and will be performed again at 7:30 p.m. Next week, the play is scheduled to hit the boards on Nov. 16, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for 60+ seniors, and students are admitted free with a valid Marshall University ID.
A LITTLE MAGIC: The 4th annual Wizardfest will take place in Ironton this weekend from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Ironton City Center, located at 301 S. 3rd St. More information can be found at irontonwizardfest.com.
TREES AND TRAINS: At the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the 38th annual Festival of Trees and Trains will begin at noon on Nov. 18 and it will last until Nov. 27.
NUTCRACKER: Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only production of “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Arts Center, which will be performed by the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet in partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. This yearly event takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 . For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a show by FATHER along with Shelem and Mr. Awful and Friends at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, The Loud will feature Darrin Hacquard along with The Winetree and Of The Dell. The concert begins at 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, finds the stage at The Loud being filled with the rock and alt. pop songs of the Washington, D.C.-based band Sub-Radio. The concert begins at 8 p.m. with a set by Marielle Kraft.
All shows at The Loud are 18+. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
