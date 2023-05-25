The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

9th STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live music series returns to downtown Huntington every Friday night on 9th street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week, on Friday, May 26, the funk band M.F.B. will take the stage at 7 p.m. The concerts are free and food trucks and libation vendors will be on hand at the show.

