Of The Dell, pictured in 2017 at the Huntington Music and Arts Festival at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, will perform at the Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden’s Huntington Music and Arts Festival Lineup Announcement Party on Friday, May 26.
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch
Quiet Riot will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Thursday, June 2.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
9th STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live music series returns to downtown Huntington every Friday night on 9th street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week, on Friday, May 26, the funk band M.F.B. will take the stage at 7 p.m. The concerts are free and food trucks and libation vendors will be on hand at the show.
