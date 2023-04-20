HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-state in the coming week.
FILM FEST SUBMISSIONS WANTED: Attention local filmmakers! The Foundry Theater is now accepting original films made by local folks for the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival, which will take place on Aug. 18-20. The deadline for submitting films is June 16. The festival is looking for completed projects in multiple categories including feature films 40 minutes or longer, short films 40 minutes or shorter, music videos and student films (which are free for students to submit). All films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/appalachianfilmfestival. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
BRINGING THE SNARK: Funk/jazz/fusion legends Snarky Puppy are bringing their current “Empire Central North American Tour” to Huntington to perform an outdoor concert at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Monday, April 24. Opening up the show will be the Grammy-nominated Nate Wood and his band Four. A Whizzbang production, the concert will begin at 4 p.m. The band is touring behind the release of their latest album called “Empire Central.” More information on tickets can be found at www.facebook.com/TheRitterAmphitheater and snarkypuppy.com.
LIVE AT BOOTS: The Weekend Warriors will bring their harmony vocals and country and rock guitar playing to the BOOTS Spirits and Feed music venue and bar on Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. The club is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
LIVE AT CELLAR DOOR: Acclaimed finger-pick guitarist Spencer Elliot will perform his original music at the Cellar Door restaurant and bar on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. The venue is located at 905 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. Elliot is known for being a master of the progressive steel string guitar, performing music ranging from jazz to punk to classical music. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/CellarDoorHuntington and spencerelliott.net.
LEGEND AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center will feature a concert by Broadway, movie and TV star Bernadette Peters on April 21, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $50 to $120. The historic venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. Peters has been wowing audiences for the last six decades while winning three Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She is known as a quadruple threat who can sing, act, dance and is excellent at doing comedy. Her latest project is the new “High Desert” TV show that will debut on Apple TV in May.
Country star Gary Allan performs at the Paramount on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $75. Allan has had five No. 1 hits to his name and has sold over 8 million albums over the years along with 2.8 billion song streams in these modern times. This show is almost sold out, so get your tickets now if you plan to go.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting a special concert by singer, songwriter and fiddler Amanda Shires tonight, April 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, and opening up the show will be Nicole Atkins. As a Grammy Award winner, Shires has been making her own solo albums since 2005 while occasionally also performing and touring with her husband Jason Isbell.
On Friday, April 21, The Loud presents a double bill with Kindred Valley and Sam Eplin beginning at 9 p.m.
Loopy Fest returns to The Loud on Saturday, April 22, with six psych-music bands performing and three visual artists ready to add to the fun beginning at 5 p.m. The festival is based on the resurgence of the psychedelic music and light shows of the 1960s and early 70s, celebrated in modern times by big events like the Levitation Festival, the Desert Daze Festival and more throwdowns. Here in Huntington, the bands will include Hot Garbage, from Toronto, Canada, along with General Baxter, Spirit Ritual, Lux, Stupidhead, and Seahags. The visual psychedelic artists will include the Liquified Lightshow, S.O.S. Lightshow and CHUD Lights.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
