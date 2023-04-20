The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-state in the coming week.

FILM FEST SUBMISSIONS WANTED: Attention local filmmakers! The Foundry Theater is now accepting original films made by local folks for the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival, which will take place on Aug. 18-20. The deadline for submitting films is June 16. The festival is looking for completed projects in multiple categories including feature films 40 minutes or longer, short films 40 minutes or shorter, music videos and student films (which are free for students to submit). All films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/appalachianfilmfestival. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.

