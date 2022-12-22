The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Foundry Theater will host “The Good Time Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. WSAZ news anchor Tim Irr, center, will portray Ebenezer Scrooge.

Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-state in the coming week.

GOOD TIME: On Thursday, Dec. 22, the annual Good Time Christmas Show folks will bring their all-star take on the classic holiday tale “A Christmas Carol” to the Foundry Theater beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 online and at the door, with 25% of all ticket sales going to WSAZ Children’s Charities. More information on Foundry Theater shows and ticket purchases can be found at foundrytheater.org.

