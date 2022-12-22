Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-state in the coming week.
GOOD TIME: On Thursday, Dec. 22, the annual Good Time Christmas Show folks will bring their all-star take on the classic holiday tale “A Christmas Carol” to the Foundry Theater beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 online and at the door, with 25% of all ticket sales going to WSAZ Children’s Charities. More information on Foundry Theater shows and ticket purchases can be found at foundrytheater.org.
UGLY SWEATER DANCE PARTY: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host the annual “fun-raiser” event known as the Ugly Sweater Dance Party and Very Merry Mixer at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 22, featuring a full bar, live DJ, ugly sweater contest and a bourbon pull and more fun. Tickets are $30 or $25 each for two who come together. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: This evening, on Dec. 22, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a night of music and art hosted by Exclaim Records called Limelight, which will include performances by Quilt Monsters, Townsel Turner, GLDN and more beginning at 9 p.m.
On Friday, Dec. 23, Brad Goodall will take the stage at The Loud to celebrate the release of his brand-new solo album called “Made In America.” Opening the 9 p.m. show is the John Ingraham Band.
On Saturday, Dec. 31, ring in 2023 with Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Massing, Buni Muni, and Charlie Brown Superstar. Doors open at 8 p.m.; show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 day of show.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
ROARING ‘20S: The DoubleTree, 1001 3rd Ave., Huntington, is hosting a Roaring ‘20s Themed New Year’s Party. Dress to impress and come enjoy ‘20s-themed appetizers, drinks, and entertainment by Bravo Live DJ. $60 per ticket, or $210 for two tickets and an overnight stay at the DoubleTree. For tickets or more information, call 304-525-1001.
