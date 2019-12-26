After Christmas is over and everyone has returned to their homes and neighborhoods, the coming of the New Year looms.
New Year’s Eve is a chance to renew one’s life and to make goals, some of which are actually kept. In other cases, it is simply a chance to mark history as the even-numbered year 2020 becomes a reality.
Below is a list of events that are taking place on Dec. 31, as the Tri-State rings in the New Year. We at The Herald-Dispatch wish safety as well as fun to our neighbors on New Year’s Eve as well as a productive and positive New Year to come.
Below are a few of the event choices offered in Huntington.
Roaring ’20s
All of a sudden, the coming New Year will mark the 100th anniversary of the 1920s and that has inspired some of the New Year’s Eve events found below. That decade, also known as “The Roaring 20s” and “The Jazz Age,” was also the era that party goers had to be more clandestine with their forays into alcohol-fueled fun as Prohibition began on national level on Jan. 17, 1920.
In West Virginia, however, Prohibition began six years earlier in 1914. In the Mountain State, of course, instead of bathtub gin or other unlawful libations, the illegal drink of choice was moonshine. With Huntington being a river town, there were also plenty of “private clubs” and house joints with secret door knocks and more that kept the revenuers and police at bay. Prohibition in West Virginia finally ended in 1934, although dry counties and special alcohol sales rules persisted. And so, a century later, the Roaring ‘20s are being brought to life again.
The New Jockey Club at 938 4th Ave. will host a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. This free event will be all about dressing up in stylish period outfits and re-creating the pre-prohibition 1920s.
Another Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve event will take place at Le Bistro Huntington, 903 3rd Ave. This classy formal-themed affair will cost $100 person with a six-course gourmet meal and wine pairing as well as complimentary champagne, complimentary professional photography and complimentary VIP access to the Cellar Door’s Speakeasy Balloon Drop event. Call 304-523-2012 for more information and reservations.
Dance, skate or sing
Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar at 210 11th St., Suite 2, will host a fancy dress-up New Year’s Eve Celebration that will include drinks and dancing. Tickets to this private event can be bought for $65. More information can be found at sipwineandwhiskey.com and 304-523-5533.
Roll-A-Rama skating rink, located at 137 7th Ave., will host a late night New Year’s Eve skating party. There will be a 300-balloon drop at midnight with every balloon containing cash or prizes in them including Xbox 1, and diamond earrings and necklaces. This all-ages event costs $15 at the door.
The Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th St., will host a New Year’s Eve Celebration from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. This free event will feature games, contests, dancing, karaoke and live music by Alex Blankenship.
The VFW Post 9738, located at 227 Main St. in East Huntington, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party featuring live band and champagne at midnight. Tickets are $15 and the public is welcome.
The Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located at 800 5th Ave., is hosting the West Virginia New Year’s Eve Gospel Music Spectacular from 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. The gospel artists who will be performing include Adrienne Shari Leem, who appeared on American Idol, Exodus, Troy Richardson, Debbie Bennett, Greg Gwinn, Susan Agee Hicks and Genesis Featuring Juanita Phillips. Tickets range from $7.50 to $15. More information can be found by calling 800-965-9324.