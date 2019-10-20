HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will be much brighter Saturday, Oct. 26, as the Tri-State Indian Association celebrates Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.
One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali symbolizes new beginnings and good triumphing over evil. Indian families brighten their homes with many lamps to celebrate light over darkness, which is symbolic of the removal of ignorance and the spread of knowledge.
In Huntington, the celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the Keith-Albee theater with a social hour and silent auction, followed by a cultural program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. After that, people with meal tickets will be served a catered dinner featuring all-gourmet Indian food.
The annual event, which dates back more than 20 years in Huntington, is celebrated by more than 800 million people around the world. It’s the first time the Tri-State Indian Association has held the celebration at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. When association members saw the theater was not booked, they jumped at the chance to try a new venue, said Dr. Pushpa Nambi Joseph, association president.
“It’s just a festival we want to make people aware of because it’s a festival of good over evil,” Joseph said. “We just want to bring it back to the community so we can celebrate with everyone.”
The social hour and cultural program are open and free to everyone. Those wishing to participate in the dinner are asked to purchase $25 advance tickets or limited $35 tickets at the door. Tickets will be $15 for students and no charge for children under 10. To purchase advance tickets, people may email tristateia@gmail.com or text Joseph at 405-971-4603.
During the cultural program, participants will perform many different dances significant to Diwali, including Bollywood-style dances, she said. One dance celebrates Indian Flower Festivals, which are celebrated differently across the South Asian country.
The program isn’t just to educate the public about cultural diversity, but it also helps association members’ children connect with their culture, Joseph said.
“Our kids, yes they go to India periodically, but they don’t really get a chance to see the cultural aspect of it so much,” she said. “So this is to show our children our roots as well.”
Also throughout the program, various charities will be recognized and given money collected from association members. They usually raise about $14,000 to go to the various charities and toward a scholarship at Marshall University, she said.
Joseph said the Oct. 26 date was a coincidence, but worked out perfectly because it will be Oct. 27 in India at the time, the date of this year’s Diwali celebration.
More than 300 people are expected to attend the dinner and even more are expected to watch the program, she said.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.