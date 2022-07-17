HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Literacy Council is offering free literacy tutor training for volunteers who want to help adults learn to read.
Tutor training sessions are scheduled for Saturday, July 23 and 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington.
Volunteers must attend both sessions to receive ProLiteracy certification. Materials and lunch will be provided each day. Registration is required.
Attendees will learn everything they need to know to help adult learners improve literacy or numeracy skills. Training topics include the components of reading instruction, goals setting, lesson planning and effective tutoring techniques. After completing the training sessions, volunteers will meet one on one with adult learners for reading, writing or math instruction.
The adult learners served by Tri-State Literacy Council range in age and have a variety of life goals. Some are beginning readers, and others have more advanced skills.
Our organization and volunteers are committed to helping learners acquire the skills they need to succeed academically and professionally.
Additional tutor trainings will be available in August. To register for tutor training, or for more information, contact Director Samantha Knauff at 304-528-5700, or email literacy@cabellcountylib.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.