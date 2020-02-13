ASHLAND — A variety of remote-controlled aircraft will be on display this weekend at the Ashland Town Center Mall.
The Tri-State Model Flyers club will display remote-control (R/C) aircraft in front of JCPenney at the mall Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16.
All forms of R/C models will be on display, including fuel-powered, soaring, electric aircraft, helicopters and new quadcopters (drones). Pilots will be on hand to answer questions about the aircraft and how to get started in the sport.
Members of the club say today’s youth tend to have an advantage starting due to their hand-eye coordination from playing video games.
Flight instruction is available to any member through the club’s training program.
In addition, for people not able to see the mall display, the Tri-State Model Flyers club welcomes visitors to their field, located in the Paul Coffee Industrial Park at 11902 Virginia Blvd., Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Weather permitting, pilots are usually at the field midday on Tuesdays and Thursdays or after noon on Sundays.