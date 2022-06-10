CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Tri-State Model Flyers’ Summer Fun Fly-In continues Saturday, June 11, at their flying field in the Coffee Industrial Park, 11902 Virginia Blvd. in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and will last until the late afternoon. Admission is free to the public. Flyers will pay a one-time landing fee of $20 (which includes one lunch) and will be required to have an AMA membership. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Just about anything that flies will be on exhibit, from World War I, World War II, modern stealth, trainers and aerobatic aircraft. Drones and gliders will also be flown and displayed.
A special exhibition of advanced aerobatics will be flown by Flex Innovations pilot 13-year-old Lane Walker from East Carter Middle School in Grayson, Kentucky. Lane has been flying since he was 10 years old and was recently a featured demo pilot at a large remote control fly-in in South Carolina.
Club member Josh Evans will fly his parasail aircraft to the field and put it on display for children to look at and take pictures in.
