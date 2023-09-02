The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Guyandotte United Methodist Church is shown in this 2016 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Seven Tri-State area churches are getting together to conduct a “Tri-State Renewal” revival at 7 p.m. nightly during the week of Sept. 11-17.

The schedule includes:

