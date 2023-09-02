New Hope Methodist Church, 111 Township Road 1130 in Proctorville, Ohio, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Bible Apostolic Church, 3521 16th St. Road, on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Pentecostal Truth Ministries, 1208 Adams Ave., on Friday, Sept. 15.
Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, 240 W. 7th Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The evangelist will be Brother David Smith of Okemah, Oklahoma, and special gospel groups will sing every night.
Admission is free, but offerings will be taken.
“Our congregation is looking forward to this meeting at our church and to the meetings at all the other churches as well,” said Mike Chapman, pastor of Guyandotte Methodist Church.
“It was interesting to discover that, in the early days of the second Great Awakening, the Guyandotte Church was founded in 1804, five years before Cabell County was carved out of Kanawha County and six years before the town of Guyandotte was chartered,” added Rodney Carter, pastor of New Hope and Chesapeake Methodist churches.
“Because of the spirit of cooperation, we are looking forward to a great movement of the Holy Spirit in these services,” said Stephen Kuntzman, associate pastor of the Apostolic Life Cathedral.
“Each church would like to extend an invitation to the community to come and experience a move of God,” Aaron Fairburn, pastor of Bible Apostolic Church, said.
