The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some upcoming events:
Friday, July 19
n 2019 Barboursville Summer Series - 3-Miler
A 3-mile run/walk organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Barboursville Park. Start and finish at the lake, out the soccer road and back.
On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration (3-miler, 4-miler and 5-miler) is $25 each race; race day registration also $25.
Register for all three races by July 19 for $60. Special long-sleeve shirts will be given to registrants who complete all three races. Medals and awards given to top male and female finishers in each age group. All proceeds will benefit the Sounds Of Christmas Children's Charities.
Saturday, July 20
n 8th annual Marshall Orthopaedics Joints Jog at Barboursville Park
The Joints Jog is a 5K and 1-mile walk that begin at 9 a.m. on a scenic course through Barboursville Park with gentle hills. The race starts and finishes at the lake.
Entry fees are $25 now through race day. Every participant who signs up by the Monday before the race will be guaranteed a T-shirt.
Age groups are 0-13, 13-18, 18-65 and 65 and over. Trophies for first, second and third places will be awarded.
All proceeds support Lily's Place. For more information, email singh.vish.eras@gmail.com.
n 3rd annual Happy Feet 5K
This 5K run/walk will take place at 9 a.m. in Ashland at the Crabbe School, 520 17th St.
Race begins and ends near the concession stands in the center of Central Park located at the end of Chuck Woolery Boulevard. Exit the park by turning left on 17th Street, follow the path of the park and enter the park from 22nd Street, exit park on 17th Street by turning right, complete a full lap and a half to enter the park from 22nd Street and finish the race near the concession stand.
Entry fees are $25 day of race. Pre-registration closed.
Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers and awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
Proceeds support art programs at Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky.
Friday, July 26
n 2019 KDMC Glow Run 5K
All ages. Starts at 9 p.m. in Ashland on Central Avenue between 24th and 25th streets. This race is not timed.
Course is flat with long straightaways through downtown Ashland. Runners will start and finish at 25th Street (King's Daughters Outpatient Physical Therapy building). Water stations will be available. Glow stations will light up the night along the course. Colored powder will also be thrown, so participants should wear old clothing and shoes. Colored powder can be avoided on race path if needed.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by 6 p.m. July 25, or $25 on race day. No refunds.
Proceeds benefit the baseline community concussion testing for local athletes. T-shirts for the first 250 are guaranteed. Door prizes and refreshments available.
For more information, call King's Daughters Sports Medicine at 606-408-8288 or email laura.patrick@kdmc.kdhs.us.