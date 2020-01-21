HUNTINGTON — Some of the Tri-State’s most talented young performers gather every year at this time to load into a bus and travel to Atlanta, where they join — believe it or not — 7,000 other students from around the world to take part in the annual Junior Theatre Festival.
The local actors are members of First Stage Theatre Company, Huntington’s long-running children’s theater, which is celebrating its 30th season.
This year’s festival took place Friday through Sunday at The Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. The festival unites 129 student theater groups representing 31 states, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The festival is a celebration of student-driven musical theater, and it allows kids who love theater to spend time with thousands of others who share their enthusiasm.
In Huntington, a small group of directors has been working with the 39 young participants to rehearse an excerpt from the musical “Children of Eden,” which they performed for a panel of judges — and a few thousand of their peers.
This year, two members were selected All-Stars: Reagan Snyder and Elyse Samasskou.
Being a senior, Logan Darby traveled to his final festival as an actor.
“It’s an amazing weekend with a lot of learning opportunities,” Darby said. “We get to meet other actors our age from different states and around the world.”
Mary Margaret Clouse, who plays the part of the Snake in the show, is a veteran of past trips and has been looking forward to this year’s event.
“The Junior Theatre Festival is a great opportunity for kids to gain an awareness of the true impact of musical theater on people just like themselves,” Clouse said. “It allows the kids to see a broader perspective of musical theater and the diverse types of performances that young hardworking students can create.”
It’s a long road to get to the festival. In addition to months of rehearsing the singing and dancing, the performers also spend months raising the funds to finance the trip. But they all agree that it’s time well invested.
Elizabeth Felinton, a young festival veteran, said, “At the festival we perform and we get to see other groups perform their shows as well. We also meet and get to know so many other people that love the stage. Also, we are able to see famous people from Broadway on stage.”
Each festival features some of the biggest names from Broadway, sharing their talents, answering questions and discussing their career — and sharing a few selfies with fans along the way.
The young performers also take part in classes to help them hone their skills.
“There are workshops from every part of theater like singing, dancing, acting and tech,” Darby said.
Each year, the group gathered by First Stage has grown, and the young actors urge other kids to take part in the event.
“I wanted to be part of this year’s festival to have a fun time with people that share my love for theater,” Felinton said. “I look forward to learning new things to help me with future productions.”
Clouse added, “Since I’ve been to the festival before, I also get to share my insight on the experience with our cast, and encourage everyone to do their best. But bonding with my castmates and seeing newer kids experience everything the festival offers for the first time has to be my favorite part.”
Although the team is a bit tired from the trip, they are ready to share what they’ve learned and put it to work in future productions.