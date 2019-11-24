HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transplant Group exists locally to serve as a resource for anyone with a connection to donation and transplantation.
The group meets every other month (six times a year) and provides support, information and volunteer opportunities for organ and tissue recipients, members of donor families and those on the waiting list for a transplant.
The Tri-State Transplant Group works closely with the Huntington office of Kentucky/West Virginia Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) to promote the Donate Life mission. KODA is one of the 58 organ procurement organizations in the United States and is dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. The KODA office relocated from Barboursville to 544 9th St. in Huntington in 2017.
At the group’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 5, the group will celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas dinner and small gift (less than $5) gift exchange. The group meets in the lower level of the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church at 3031 4th Ave. in Huntington. Joy Adkins, community educator with KODA, facilitates the group. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of February (weather permitting), April (National Donate Life Month), June, August (annual picnic), October and December.
At a recent meeting, seven liver recipients from southern Ohio and the Huntington area were in attendance representing nearly 80 years of life after transplant.
Adkins said working with the group is rewarding because of the members’ desire to give back through helping others with transplant-related questions and by volunteering in the community.
For more information, visit donatelifeky.org or call 800-525-3456.