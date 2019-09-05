HUNTINGTON - Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St. in Huntington, will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Sunday with Bishop Mike Klusmeyer, the bishop of the Diocese of West Virginia, attending.
The service, set to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, is open to the public. A reception will immediately follow.
The first recorded service for Trinity was held on Sunday, Aug. 22, 1869, at the Cabell County Courthouse, which was located in Barboursville. Trinity relocated to the current site.
According to church leaders, Trinity boasts many treasures, the most prominent being the 36 stained-glass windows.
The newer windows are made by Willet Studios of Philadelphia and the older windows by Louis G. Tiffany of New York City prior to the death of the talented family members who specialized in the stained glass. Blenko Glass and Westminster Memorial Studios have also contributed.
For more information on the church, visit www.wvtrinitychurch.org.