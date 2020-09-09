HUNTINGTON — The two day performance of Trolls Live! at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been postponed again.
The performances originally rescheduled for Dec. 8 and 9 will be postponed to a later date. This announcement comes following postponement and/or cancellations of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.
The arena said in a release it is working towards rescheduling this performance and hopes to have an announcement soon regarding new dates. When the rescheduled dates are finalized, ticket purchasers will receive an email with directions on how to use their current tickets. Tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored on the new dates.
To request a refund, please reach out to the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster, visit www.ticketmaster.com and visit the “My Account” page to submit a refund request. If tickets were purchased through the Mountain Health Arena Box Office, please contact boxoffice@mountainhealtharena.com or call (304) 696-5990 Ext. 3510 to request a refund. If tickets were purchased with cash through the Mountain Health Arena Box Office, mail tickets to: Mountain Health Arena Box Office, 1 Civic Center Plaza Huntington, WV 25701 and include the ticket purchaser’s name, phone number and address to receive a refund by mail.
For additional venue and ticket information, please visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.