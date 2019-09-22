HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present “Music of This Century,” a faculty recital by trombonist Michael Stroeher and pianist Johan Botes at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Smith Recital Hall. The pieces are all contemporary, but are also accessible and expressive, Stroeher said.
“My particular favorite is ‘Ages’ by Susan Mutter, which paints pictures of a man’s life at the ages of 6, 15, 34, 66 and 93,” he said. “I can relate since I’ve been through almost all of them.”
The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.