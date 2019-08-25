HUNTINGTON — Plants that produce items used for food will be in the spotlight at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, during the 4th Tuesday Tour at the Huntington Museum of Art. This is a Macy's Free Tuesday event.
Refreshments will be served and will feature the types of foods that can be found growing on tropical plants in HMA's C. Fred Edwards Conservatory.
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival has events planned at the Huntington museum Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.
Activities include an exhibit of festival posters and a disc jockey. For the calendar of events, visit https://www.hmafestival.com/hmaf-week.
HMA is offering guided tours and other events on the fourth Tuesday of each month. HMA's hours on Tuesdays are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.