HUNTINGTON — Tyler Shelton started the Truckin’ Cheesy food truck in 2018. Through hard work and some very generous portions of cheese, he developed a fairly large following. Shelton has opened a brick-and-mortar Truckin’ Cheesy location in the former home of the Pho Noodle House at 1501 3rd Ave., Huntington. The restaurant officially opened to the public for carryout on Jan. 13.
“I’ve been cooking for a third of my life now. I had started working in some chain restaurants and decided to get out on my own. I had run some food trucks in the past and helped build a couple. So, I saved my money for a year and built my own food truck,” Shelton said. “I had previously lived in Indiana and North Carolina. I have some family in the Huntington area and wanted a change of scenery. I had been around the beach for awhile and always thought it was beautiful here and a nice place to live.”
Shelton said he started on the building in September.
“We ran into a problem with the fire marshals over the old hood system and the first suppression system that was in here,” Shelton said. “It took us about four months and $20,000 to get everything fixed. We also had to redo some equipment for the kitchen as it used to be an Asian restaurant. So we had to put in our grills and deep fryers.”
The new menu at Truckin’ Cheesy expands on the food truck’s popular variety of burgers, sandwiches and wraps. There’s a variety of appetizers including chicken wings ($10), jalapeno poppers ($6) and nachos ($5). You can choose a number of burgers like the Thundering Curd ($8), topped with bacon, provolone, lettuce, sriracha ranch and fried cheese curds. There’s also Tapped N’ Stacked ($10), a burger served in between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Some burgers are little extreme, like the Maui Wowie ($10) featuring seasoned beef, grilled chicken, ham, bacon, pineapple sauce, sauteed onions, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Customers can even order their burger on a grilled glazed donut if they like. The menu also has a selection of sandwiches, burritos and wraps.
“My favorite sandwich is the Bad Boy Italian. It’s an Italian sub with ham, pepperoni, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Italian dressing. Most places place salami on their Italian sub, but I think bacon gives it a good flavor,” Shelton said. “Our Flaming Philly ($6) is one of our most popular sandwiches, which is our take on a Philly cheesesteak. We are now doing some vegetarian options. We have a Black Bean Burger and a Veggie Philly, which is just sauteed peppers, onions, cheese and tomato. All of our burritos and wraps are new. We also have salads. We also added some desserts, including funnel cake fries, Oreo churros and a hot fudge sundae.”
Shelton said the restaurant is not going to replace the food truck.
As of now, Truckin’ Cheesy is open only for takeout. They plan to make an announcement soon about indoor dining. They are located at 1501 3rd Ave., across the street from Pho U & Mi. It is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 681-888-5348. For a full menu, visit https://truckincheesy.com. For specials and where the food truck might pop up next, visit https://www.facebook.com/TruckinCheesy.