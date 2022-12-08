HUNTINGTON — Amy York is a perfect example of a native of the Tri-State moving away; establishing themselves in another, bigger city; and then bringing their expertise back to their hometown.
York created True Impact Dance Studio in Akron, Ohio, in 2002. Three years later, in 2005, she relocated her dance school to its current home in Barboursville. True Impact Performing Arts is a faith-based program offering performing and visual arts education.
York grew up in Barboursville and was trained in dance at the Little Ballet Theater under the mentorship of Rosalie Payne. She then studied at the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance before moving on to the University of Akron to get another degree in dance. After graduation, York performed professionally with the Living Fountain Dance Company based in Canton, Ohio.
York’s husband also went to the University of Akron, and as their family began to grow, an opportunity arose to move back to the Tri-State, which gave them the chance to raise their kids near their grandparents. That is when True Impact Dance Studio experienced its new beginning in Barboursville.
Now, the dance troupe is about to present an original show called “Christmas In Narnia — The Ballet” at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The venue is located on the Marshall University campus off of 17th Street between 5th and 6th avenues.
The show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $22 and can be bought in person at the studio at 6326 East Pea Ridge Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday; community guests may pay online via PayPal by sending an email to www.trueimpactperformingarts@gmail.com; or by calling 304-633-1238. Children 3 and younger can sit on their grownup’s lap for free at the show. There will also be tickets available at the door on the night of the performance.
“The Christmas In Narnia Ballet is inspired by my love of children’s books and one of my favorite books is ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ written by C.S. Lewis,” said York. “I think it has some great lessons in it for kids. So, while the ballet is not a line-for-line copy of the book, it is inspired by that story, and combined with my desire to teach kids good lessons, we turned it into a ballet production. Because the ballet is inspired by the book, which a lot of school kids have read and can relate to, that helps when we audition them as they all recognize the characters from the story, whether it is the part of Mr. Beaver or the White Witch and more. That connection lets the kids get very excited about their parts.”
This will be the 8th year that True Impact Dance Studio has presented its production of “Christmas In Narnia — The Ballet.” In the early years, the troupe had to raise money just to get the costumes and the music needed to do the show. But through perseverance and determination, the ballet has grown into something special.
“That first year, the show was small and not what it is today, but we believed that all good things were worth working for, and it is a process,” said York. “Through the years, we have grown it and we were soon able to present it on a professional stage at Marshall University. The folks at the Marshall School of Theatre and Dance are amazing. Actually, the man that runs the show with us at Marshall was my lighting and design teacher when I went to school there, and his name is Jamez Morris Smith. So, Jamez is there to work his magic and that helps us to bring this story to life, which is pretty cool.”
