HUNTINGTON — The Truist Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to Golden Girl Group Home to assist with completion of The Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Retail Shop.
The Foundation’s gift will provide educational equipment and other necessary furnishings to help make the center functional, according to Golden Girl. Construction on the center will begin in the fall and conclude by the end of the year.
The Learning Center will provide teachers to help residents of Golden Girl stay on task and complete their high school education. Foster youth are often behind in school due to abuse and neglect, but the Center for Learning will give the residents of Golden Girl the supplemental education needed outside of school to “catch up” with their peers and stay on track. There will be a second classroom to provide entrepreneurial skills for residents over 17.
The Golden Treasures Retail Shop will offer an opportunity for Golden Girl residents to gain valuable workforce development training.
Donations given to the group home will be used for residents’ needs and anything in excess will be sold in the retail shop to create a continuous stream of revenue for the girls. While working at the Retail Shop, Golden Girl residents will develop skills to make them valuable employees in our community following graduation.
“Golden Girl would like to thank the Truist Foundation for partnering with us to complete this project,” said Nikki Thomas, development director, in a news release. “We have a long-time relationship with BB&T/Truist, and we are grateful for their commitment to transform education in underserved communities. Their support of the Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development aligns perfectly with their focus on education.”
Golden Girl, in Ceredo, aims to “give hope to young girls in their care by counseling, educating, and mentoring them in a safe, nurturing environment.”
To learn more, contact Thomas at 304-939-5726 or by email at nthomas@gggh.org. More information regarding Golden Girl Group Home can also be found on their website at gggh.org.