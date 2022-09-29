The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It’s almost time to put on your costume. Tsubasacon, West Virginia’s largest anime convention, will return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 10.

Established in 2004, Tsubasacon was founded in Charleston and took place at the city’s convention center for two years before moving to Huntington from 2006 through 2018. The 2019 convention was in Charleston and, after missing a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the convention returned to Charleston in 2021.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you